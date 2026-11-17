Marriage alone does not make a person liable for their spouse’s business debts, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has held, ruling that a man cannot be disqualified from contesting a cooperative society election over dues owed by his wife’s proprietorship.

Setting aside the rejection of the husband’s nomination, Justice Harinath N held that the spouse may be aware of the business, they may reside under one roof and lead marital life, and even though the business may be conducted for the benefit of the family and they enjoy its profit, it “does not, ipso facto, make the spouse contractually liable.”

In its November 16 ruling, the court said, “The proprietor’s liability, particularly when liability is fastened to legal representatives, such as a spouse or children… The spouse of the proprietor or the children of the proprietor do not automatically become debtors.”

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Noting that the contractual liability of a living sole proprietor cannot be fastened upon his or her spouse merely by virtue of a marital relationship, the order said, “The spouse is a separate legal person and is not automatically liable for the proprietor’s business obligations. Marriage does not, by itself, create an agency or partnership between husband and wife.”

Wife’s business dues cost husband’s nomination

The case concerns elections to an aided co-operative union in Andhra Pradesh. The union rejected the husband’s nomination on the ground that his wife’s dairy business owed it over Rs 5.3 crore.

Justice Harinath N held that a proprietor’s liability cannot be fastened on family members. Justice Harinath N held that a proprietor’s liability cannot be fastened on family members.

The union relied on its bye-laws, which disqualify candidates who have outstanding dues or business dealings with it. The union argued that he had signed documents related to his wife’s business and could not avoid responsibility for the dues.

The husband challenged the rejection, arguing that the dairy was his wife’s sole proprietorship and that he had no ownership or role in running the business. He also denied being liable for the amount allegedly owed by the business run by his wife.

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The dispute arose from two separate elections — one in 2022, where the co-operative tribunal upheld the rejection of his nomination, and the other in 2023, when the tribunal, setting aside his rejection, called for fresh elections after considering his nomination.

The union and two elected directors challenged the tribunal’s 2023 order before the high court. The husband also moved the high court against the rejection of his nomination in the 2022 order.

Senior Advocate P B Vijay Kumar, appearing for the union, argued that setting aside the completed election held in 2023 and directing the union to hold a fresh election by duly considering the nomination filed by the husband operates against the union and interferes with its legal election, administration, and governance.

On the other hand, the counsel representing the husband argued that the grounds on which his nomination was rejected do not withstand legal scrutiny. It was also submitted that, on facts, the husband is not a director or officer in charge of the affairs of the dairy, and it is a proprietary concern of his wife.

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Husband’s nomination rejection set aside

The court said that the wife’s liability cannot be fastened to the husband, and bye-law 24 (the contestant and representative of the member union ought not to be due any amount to the union) cannot be pressed into service to invalidate the husband’s nomination. The law is clear and requires no further interpretation, the judge said.

The court also noted that it is settled law that a proprietor’s liability cannot be fastened on family members without a legal document transferring that liability.