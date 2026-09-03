Marital status can’t bar daughter from compassionate appointment: MP High Court

The Madhya Pradesh High Court was hearing a plea filed by a daughter who got divorced after her father’s death. (AI-generated Image)

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has quashed the rejection of a daughter’s compassionate appointment claim, holding that denying consideration was impermissible just because she was married when her father died. The court remanded her application for fresh consideration under policy guidelines within three months.

Justice Deepak Khot was dealing with a plea of the petitioner, Shashi Prabha, who challenged the rejection of her application for a compassionate appointment following her father’s death while in employment in 2007.

“The only contention made by the State is that the application for compassionate appointment of the petitioner has been rejected on the ground that at the time when the death of the father of the petitioner occurred, the petitioner was married and subsequently she was divorced; therefore, she was not entitled to compassionate appointment. However, this question is no more res integra (an untouched legal matter) since the full bench of this court held that the condition of ‘unmarried’ daughter is without there being any justification, arbitrary and discriminatory in nature,” the court said on August 31.