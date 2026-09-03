Marital status can’t bar daughter from compassionate appointment: MP High Court

4 min readNew DelhiSep 3, 2026 04:00 PM IST
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has quashed the rejection of a daughter’s compassionate appointment claim, holding that denying consideration was impermissible just because she was married when her father died. The court remanded her application for fresh consideration under policy guidelines within three months.
Justice Deepak Khot was dealing with a plea of the petitioner, Shashi Prabha, who challenged the rejection of her application for a compassionate appointment following her father’s death while in employment in 2007.
“The only contention made by the State is that the application for compassionate appointment of the petitioner has been rejected on the ground that at the time when the death of the father of the petitioner occurred, the petitioner was married and subsequently she was divorced; therefore, she was not entitled to compassionate appointment. However, this question is no more res integra (an untouched legal matter) since the full bench of this court held that the condition of ‘unmarried’ daughter is without there being any justification, arbitrary and discriminatory in nature,” the court said on August 31.
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Referring to the full bench judgement, the court noted that it is crystal clear that Clause 2.2 of the Madhya Pradesh Compassionate Appointment Policy, which deprives the married daughter of the right of consideration, cannot sustain judicial scrutiny. Clause 2.2 states that if the surviving spouse of a deceased government servant is ineligible or unwilling to take the compassionate appointment, they can nominate their son or unmarried daughter for the position.
Divorced daughter denied compassionate appointment
The woman’s father worked as a headmaster in a government middle school until he died on November 5, 2007. Although she was married during her father’s lifetime, her husband later deserted her. She returned to live with her father, remaining financially dependent on him for six to seven years before his death. Following the separation, the couple initially executed a notarised divorce deed.
Justice Deepak Khot remanded the woman’s application for fresh consideration to the department.
On October 18, 2012, the daughter applied for a compassionate appointment with the State of Madhya Pradesh as a divorced daughter. The department informed her that a notarised document was legally insufficient and requested an official court order. In response, she secured a formal mutual-consent divorce decree through the Lok Adalat in November 2013, and submitted it to the authorities.
Despite submitting the required decree, the department rejected her application in 2014. The woman submitted a representation explaining her financial reliance on her late father, but her claim was rejected a second time in August, 2016.
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The government argued that under Clause 2.2 of its 2008 policy, a daughter was eligible for compassionate appointment only if she was already divorced and dependent on the employee at the exact time of his death. Because she was legally married when her father died, they considered her ineligible.
Challenging these rejections, the woman filed the present plea, requesting the court to set aside the rejection orders and direct the state to consider her for compassionate appointment.
Marital status can’t bar appointment: Order
The court observed that the issue of denying compassionate appointment to a daughter based on her marital status at the time of her father’s death is no longer open to debate.
Referencing the Supreme Court’s 2020 ruling, the court emphasised that policy decisions must uphold gender justice, non-discrimination under Article 15(1), and equality of opportunity in public employment under Article 16(1) of the Constitution.
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The court noted that under Clause 2.2 of the state’s policy, a living spouse could nominate a son without any condition regarding his marital status, whereas the condition of being “unmarried” was strictly applied to daughters.
The court relied on the full bench judgment and held that Clause 2.2 of the policy is unconstitutional and violative of Articles 14, 15, 16, and 39(a) of the Constitution of India to the extent that it deprives married daughters of the right to be considered for compassionate appointment.