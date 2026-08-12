Delhi man’s SBI account ‘debited’ with Rs 1.3 lakh in 2018, wins Rs 1.4 lakh refund

The Delhi State Consumer Commission said the bank had exclusive custody of the records needed to establish whether the disputed transactions were authorised. (Image generated using AI)

The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed the State Bank of India (SBI) to pay a man Rs 1.30 lakh with interest, along with Rs 10,000 for mental agony and litigation costs, after four ATM withdrawals and two transfers totalling Rs 1.30 lakh were disputed as unauthorised in 2018, with the bank failing to produce CCTV footage or explain how the transactions were carried out.

The commission president, Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal, and member Bimla Kumari were hearing SBI’s appeal against an August 21, 2023 order of a Delhi District Consumer Commission (East), which had held the bank deficient in service.

“The District Commission has rightly held the Appellant Bank (SBI) guilty of deficiency in service as the Appellant failed to preserve and produce the CCTV footage of the disputed ATM transactions as well as failed to explain the processing of the unauthorised ATM withdrawals and amount transfers from bank account despite being in exclusive possession of the relevant electronic and documentary records,” the commission said on August 10.