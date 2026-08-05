Man’s luggage ‘delayed’ by 3 days in travel, airline ordered to pay Rs 53,923

4 min readNew DelhiAug 5, 2026 03:00 PM IST
A District Consumer Commission in Palakkad held a private airline guilty of deficiency in service for delaying delivery of a passenger’s checked-in baggage by three days after a domestic flight, and directed the airline to reimburse Rs 8,923 for essential purchases and pay Rs 20,000 compensation under aviation guidelines.
A bench of Vinay Menon V. and members Vidya A. and Krishnankutty N. K. also awarded Rs 15,000 for deficiency in service, and Rs 10,000 as litigation costs.
“Though the opposite party was liable to provide the compensation to the complainant as per the Ministry of Civil Aviation Charter, they failed to comply with this despite the complainant taking up the matter with them and filing a complaint in the INGRAM portal,” the commission said on July 22.
The order underscored that not providing compensation as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, despite taking up the matter with the opposite party and filing a complaint in the INGRAM portal, is a clear case of deficiency in service. “As the opposite party has not participated in the proceedings, it is presumed that there is no reason for not providing the compensation,” it noted.
Case of three-day baggage delay
The complainant booked a flight from Jammu to Coimbatore via Delhi for travel on December 3, 2025. He checked in his baggage at Jammu Airport, but upon reaching Coimbatore, discovered that his luggage had not arrived.
He immediately reported the missing baggage to the airline and filed a Property Irregularity Report (PIR). Stranded without his belongings, he spent Rs 8,923 on essential clothing. Although the airline traced and delivered the baggage after a delay of three days, it failed to compensate him despite email correspondence and a complaint on the INGRAM consumer portal.
Aggrieved by the airline’s inaction, he approached the district consumer commission seeking reimbursement of his expenses, compensation for the delayed baggage, deficiency in service, and litigation costs.
Story continues below this ad
The opposite party, a private airline, did not appear before the commission or file its written version despite being served with notice. Therefore, it was proceeded against ex parte, and no arguments were advanced on its behalf.
Airline failed duty of care: Order
The commission observed that the complainant had proved through documentary evidence that his checked-in baggage was delivered three days late. It noted that under the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s Passenger Charter, domestic airlines’ liability for delayed or damaged baggage is limited to Rs 20,000.
Despite the complainant’s repeated representations through emails and the INGRAM portal, the airline failed to provide the compensation prescribed under the guidelines. The commission held that this failure amounted to a clear deficiency in service.
It further observed that since the airline neither appeared before the commission nor contested the complaint, there was no justification for withholding compensation, and the complainant’s case stood proved.
Story continues below this ad
Takeaway
This judgment reinforces that airlines cannot ignore their obligations under the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s Passenger Charter when baggage is delayed. It affirms that passengers are entitled to reimbursement and compensation for inconvenience caused by delayed luggage, and that failure to honour these obligations amounts to deficiency in service under consumer law.
Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Kerala: 1800-425-1550) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.
Don’t miss out on these stories
https://indianexpress.com/article/legal-news/stranded-airport-wedding-eve-cancelled-flight-groom-wins-rs-43000-10801851/
https://indianexpress.com/article/legal-news/judge-vs-airline-denied-boarding-due-to-overbooking-wins-rs-1-lakh-10789300/
https://indianexpress.com/article/legal-news/denied-stay-manali-resort-advance-booking-gurgaon-man-win-rs-31000-10805242/