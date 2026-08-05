Man’s luggage ‘delayed’ by 3 days in travel, airline ordered to pay Rs 53,923

The District Consumer Commission was dealing with a plea of a man seeking compensation regarding his delayed baggage arrival. (AI-generated Image)

A District Consumer Commission in Palakkad held a private airline guilty of deficiency in service for delaying delivery of a passenger’s checked-in baggage by three days after a domestic flight, and directed the airline to reimburse Rs 8,923 for essential purchases and pay Rs 20,000 compensation under aviation guidelines.

A bench of Vinay Menon V. and members Vidya A. and Krishnankutty N. K. also awarded Rs 15,000 for deficiency in service, and Rs 10,000 as litigation costs.

“Though the opposite party was liable to provide the compensation to the complainant as per the Ministry of Civil Aviation Charter, they failed to comply with this despite the complainant taking up the matter with them and filing a complaint in the INGRAM portal,” the commission said on July 22.