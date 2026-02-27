Manipur violence: SC asks CBI, SIT to share chargesheet copies with victims, kin

The bench will now hear the matter in the third week of March.

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the CBI and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the ethnic violence that rocked Manipur in 2023 to share the copies of the chargesheets filed in the cases with the victims and kin.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi issued the direction after perusing the status report filed by former Maharashtra DGP Dattatray Padsalgikar, who is monitoring the investigations.

The SC had appointed Padsalgikar on August 11, 2023, to supervise the probe by the CBI and state police in Manipur, and asked him to also “investigate the allegations that certain police officers colluded with perpetrators of violence (including sexual violence) during the conflict”.