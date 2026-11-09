Manipur census to remain on hold till April 2027, orders high court

The Manipur High Court has ordered that the Census Exercise 2027 for the state will continue to remain on hold till April 30, 2027, and directed the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India to examine seven representations raising concerns over the exercise in the state and pass a reasoned order by April 30, 2027.

A division bench of Chief Justice M Sundar and Justice A Guneshwar Sharma passed the order on November 4 while hearing a public interest litigation filed by the Kangleipak Students’ Association (KSA) and the International Peace and Social Advancement (IPSA), along with a connected writ petition filed by Shanta Singh Nahakpam.