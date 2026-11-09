Manipur census to remain on hold till April 2027, orders high court

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The Manipur High Court has ordered that the Census Exercise 2027 for the state will continue to remain on hold till April 30, 2027, and directed the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India to examine seven representations raising concerns over the exercise in the state and pass a reasoned order by April 30, 2027.
A division bench of Chief Justice M Sundar and Justice A Guneshwar Sharma passed the order on November 4 while hearing a public interest litigation filed by the Kangleipak Students’ Association (KSA) and the International Peace and Social Advancement (IPSA), along with a connected writ petition filed by Shanta Singh Nahakpam.
“To put it differently, the census exercise for the State of Manipur will continue to be put on hold/kept in abeyance till 30.04.2027,” the court said in its order.
The court has directed that after the representations are disposed of, the census shall continue to remain on hold for another four weeks to enable the petitioners or any other person aggrieved by, or dissatisfied with, the decision to approach the High Court.
The representations point out that the state has been facing a number of unprecedented events affecting normal lives of the people and that the state is not in a congenial atmosphere to conduct population census. One of the representations seek postponement of the census until the updation of national register of citizens. Another representation seeks special measures for the state before conducting census that includes recording original place of residence for displaced persons, special instructions for enumerators and supervisors working in conflict-affected areas, independent monitoring to prevent manipulation. A representation focus particularly on the population figures of the nine hill sub-divisions in Manipur.
Then there are 3 memorandum submitted to three different authorities which includes the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Prime Minister. The memorandum’s central demand was to update the 1951 National Register of Citizens (NRC) before conducting the 2027 Census.