2022 Mangaluru cooker bomb blast case accused gets 10 years in jail

The main accused in the November 19, 2022 cooker bomb blast case that occurred in an autorickshaw in Mangaluru has been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by a special court for terrorism cases in Bengaluru.
Mohammed Shariq, 27, who suffered serious injuries after the cooker bomb accidentally detonated in an autorickshaw, faced seven charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967. Shariq was also sentenced to 10 years in prison under IPC sections for attempt to murder, causing grievous injuries (to the autorickshaw driver) and criminal conspiracy, as well as the Explosive Substances Act.
A fine of Rs 93,000 was also imposed on Shariq under the 16 charges for his conviction.
On Sunday, the special court allowed a guilty plea application filed by Shariq, who is allegedly linked to an Islamic State module that emerged from the Shivamogga region of Karnataka. This module was involved in multiple terror incidents in the state since 2020.
When the Mangaluru incident occurred, Shariq was already wanted in a terror case registered in Shivamogga in September 2022, for alleged links to an Islamic State module that had tested IEDs. He was arrested in 2020 as well for painting anti-national graffiti on a wall in Mangaluru.
Members of the Shivamogga module are also accused in the March 1, 2024 Rameshwaram Cafe blast case in Bengaluru.
The Shivamogga module is suspected to have received over Rs 3 lakh in cryptocurrency from handlers between 2020 and 2022. Shariq, who was training others to make IEDs, sent money to Syed Yasin, the only other accused in the Mangaluru blast case, through cryptocurrency to make a bomb that was tested in Shivamogga in August-September 2022.