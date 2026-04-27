2022 Mangaluru cooker bomb blast case accused gets 10 years in jail

When the Mangaluru incident occurred, Shariq was already wanted in a terror case registered in Shivamogga in September 2022. (File Photo)

The main accused in the November 19, 2022 cooker bomb blast case that occurred in an autorickshaw in Mangaluru has been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by a special court for terrorism cases in Bengaluru.

Mohammed Shariq, 27, who suffered serious injuries after the cooker bomb accidentally detonated in an autorickshaw, faced seven charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967. Shariq was also sentenced to 10 years in prison under IPC sections for attempt to murder, causing grievous injuries (to the autorickshaw driver) and criminal conspiracy, as well as the Explosive Substances Act.

A fine of Rs 93,000 was also imposed on Shariq under the 16 charges for his conviction.