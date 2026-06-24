Pledged gold bangle lost, Manappuram Finance told to refund woman, pay Rs 55,000

The commission observed that consumers entrust family valuables to such institutions with the expectation that they will be protected from loss or damage. (AI-generated image)

A woman in Andhra Pradesh who pledged nearly 181 grams of family gold to secure an Rs 8.81 lakh loan from Manappuram Gold Finance has won a consumer case after a 6-gram gold baby bangle allegedly disappeared while the jewellery was in the company’s custody.

Holding the lender responsible for failing to safeguard the pledged ornaments,a bench of president Ch Raghupathy Vasantha Kumar and member Chaganti Nageswara Rao of the Kakinada District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed it to either return the missing bangle or pay its market value, and awarded Rs 50,000 in compensation and Rs 5,000 in litigation costs.

The commission was hearing an appeal arising from a complaint filed by the borrower, who claimed that one of the ornaments deposited as security for the gold loan was missing when the pledged jewellery was released after repayment of the loan.