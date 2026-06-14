Man wins Rs 592 Airtel recharge refund after paying for 5G network that never arrived

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Shimla, has ordered Bharti Airtel to refund Rs 592.32 recharge amount and pay Rs 5,000 in compensation to complainant Arun Jaryal for, despite paying for 5G services, he only received an “E” (Edge) signal on his phone.

A bench of president Baldev Singh and member Nidhi Sharma was dealing with a plea of an Airtel SIM user. The bench noted there was nowhere in the plea of the company that they had personally checked the cell phone of the complainant, regarding which, the company are saying that the handset of the complainant was not compatible with 5G internet services.

“As per plea of defence taken by the Airtel that the cell phone of complainant was not compatible for 5G internet services and when it was in the knowledge of company that the hand set of complainant is not compatible for 5G internet services, then the company should not have allowed the complainant to recharge for 5G internet services against the amount of Rs 592.32 and the said amount must have been refunded to the complainant by the company when they came to know that the cell phone of complainant is not compatible,” said court on June 10.

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Rs 592.32 recharge, but no 5G connection

According to the complaint, Arun Jaryal has an Airtel post-paid connection, and from June 22, 2024, he has been experiencing problems with his Airtel internet service, and to date, it is not functioning properly.

He then made multiple complaints to the service provider company, Bharti Airtel Limited, and a few attempts were made by the company to resolve this issue, but the problem with the internet remains unresolved.

In July 2024, the complainant switched from post-paid to a prepaid billing plan, and the complainant made a payment of Rs 592.32 to the company. It was also stated that the 5G internet service of the company continues to be non-functional, as the signal on the cell phone always indicates a sign of (E), whereas a 5G SIM compatible with a 5G phone should indicate a sign of 5G.

Complaints went unheard

He claimed that he had contacted the customer support and he was assured that the issue would be resolved very soon, but to date, the issue has not been resolved, and as such, the act on the part of the company amounts to a deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

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It was also stated that the complainant intimated several times through telephonic calls as well as e-mails, but all in vain. He has also contacted the concerned office, but they did not cooperate with the complainant.

Airtel’s stand

Appearing for the company, advocate Kumar Kaustubh stated that the allegation regarding the non-functional 5G service was completely false and baseless, and the complainant was using Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, which was 4G only, and the said device did not have the hardware.

The allegation regarding the non-functional 5G service is completely false and baseless, and the complainant is using Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, which is 4G only, and the said device does not have the hardware.

It was also stated that the device malfunctions, hardware defects, or software issues in the handset can impact the network connectivity and internet services, which are entirely beyond the control of the network service provider.

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‘They have not checked user’s phone personally’

The plea of complainant that on July 7, 2024, he recharged his mobile SIM by making a payment of Rs 592.32 to Airtel for availing 5G internet services.

The same remained non-functional, and the signal was indicating a sign of (E) in place of 5G in the cell phone of the complainant.

It is also the plea of the complainant that the cell phone of the complainant was 5G compatible, and still, the 5G services were not operative in the cell phone of the complainant.

It is also the stand of the complainant that his handset was compatible with 5G internet services, but even then, he could not avail the said services after making payment for the same to the OPs.

It reveals that, firstly, the company apologised for the inconvenience, but subsequently, they closed the complainant’s complaint and asked the complainant to raise his issue in an appeal.

The complainant in rejoinder has also asserted that his handset was compatible with 5G internet services.