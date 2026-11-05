Manufacturer to pay Kerala man Rs 36,000 over gas leak from cooking stove

After a man complained of leakage and faulty flames in a built-in gas stove that endangered his and his family’s lives and property, a Kerala Consumer Commission has directed a cooking hob manufacturer and its service centre to pay a customer Rs 36,100 for deficiency in service for failing to repair the stove despite repeated repair attempts.

President S K Sreela and member Stanly Harold observed that the valves of the cooking hob purchased by the complainant had a gas leakage manufacturing defect from the very beginning.

“The complainant had repeatedly brought this defect to the attention of the both the seller from whom the product was purchased and the service centre. However, they failed to identified the complaint or rectify the defect. Gas leakage from a cooking hob posed a serious threat to the life and property of the complainant and the complainant’s family,” the October 30 order said.

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The order further noted, “The service person who is not aware about the appropriate technical knowledge dismantle the entire cooking hob and reinstalled it in improperly before leaving the premises. Consequently, additional problems developed that had not existed previously.”

A defective gas-stove, threat to life and property

The complainant purchased a cooking hob from a home appliance store in Kollam, on April 26, 2021, for a sum of Rs 16,100. After a short period of use, a strong smell of gas leakage developed, creating a serious risk of a potentially fatal accident. When the complainant reported the complaint to the shop from which the product had been purchased, the shop contacted the authorised service centre.

As instructed by the service centre, a staff member was sent to the complainant’s residence. The staff member, who appeared to lack the necessary technical knowledge, dismantled the entire cooking hob and reinstalled it improperly before leaving the premises. Consequently, additional problems developed that had not existed previously.

When the complainant again approached the shop with the complaint, the shop representative stated that all the complaints would be resolved within a few days. Thereafter, the complainant had to remain away from home due to work-related commitments. On August 22, 2023, the complainant again approached the shop from which the cooking hob had been purchased and reported the continuing problems. However, instead of providing proper assistance, the shop representatives ridiculed and turned away the complainant.

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The complainant thereafter lodged a complaint directly with the service centre. On the same day, a person was sent to the complainant’s residence to attend to the complaint. The person carried out some work and collected a service charge of Rs 500. However, the complaint remained unresolved. As the problems continued, the complainant contacted the service centre again.

Consequently, at the request of the service centre, the cooking hob was once again taken to the service centre, and another job sheet was prepared, a photocopy of which was provided to the complainant. Despite this, no satisfactory resolution has been provided to date. Whenever the complainant attempts to contact the service centre by telephone, the calls are disconnected.

In view of the repeated failures, improper servicing, damage to the gas valves, and the incident involving smoke and fire, the complainant has completely lost confidence in the safety and reliability of the cooking hob. The complainant reasonably apprehends that repairing and using the appliance again could endanger the lives and property of the complainant and the complainant’s family. Hence this complaint

Commission holds service centre, manufacturer liable

The dealer denied liability, arguing that it had just sold the product and was not responsible for technical servicing or warranty obligations. The manufacturer and authorised service provider did enter appearance, but they failed to file a version within the statutory period. Hence the complainant will be proceeded exparte against them.

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The commission directed the authorised service centre and the manufacturer to jointly and severally pay a sum of Rs 16,100, the purchase price of the cooking hob, to the complainant, and also ordered them to pay Rs 15,000 as compensation for the non-functioning of the cooking hob and the inconvenience caused to the complainant without providing an effective remedy during the relevant warranty period to the complainant.

On the totality of the evidence, the Commission found that the complainant has not established deficiency in service or unfair trade practice on the part of the dealer to the standard required for granting the reliefs claimed against it. Accordingly, the dealer is entitled to be exonerated from liabilities.

Takeaway

The ruling highlights that a manufacturer and service centre cannot unlawfully evade their responsibility by not repairing the defect in the gas stove despite multiple complaints raised, which is a deficiency in service and unfair trade practices, and insurmountable hardship, necessitating immediate and comprehensive legal redress.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Kerala: 1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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