Man wins Rs 26,000 after restaurant adds 10% ‘undisclosed’ service charge to bill

3 min readNew DelhiJun 19, 2026 07:00 PM IST
The Gurgaon Consumer Commission directed Big Pitcher restaurant to refund a 10 per cent service charge with interest and pay Rs 15,000 compensation plus Rs 11,000 litigation costs after it included service charge on a beer tester without informing that it was chargeable.
A bench of presiding member Sanjeev Jindal and members Jyoti Siwach and Khushwinder Kaur was a plea against Big Pitcher restaurant, which included unwarranted service charges of 10 per cent of the total bill amount of Rs 1236.
“It becomes crystal clear that the restaurant in the present case not only committed a severe deficiency in service but also adopted an unfair trade practice in a blatant violation of the guidelines issued by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) under Section 18(2)(1) of the Act,” the commission said on June 2.
‘Restaurant levied 10 per cent service charge’
- The copy of the invoice dated May 15, 2024, of the meal in question clearly shows that the restaurant had levied the 10 per cent on account of the service charge in the total bill amount of Rs 1,236.
- The guidelines issued by the Central Consumer Protection Authority dated July 4, 2022, clearly show that it has been specifically mentioned by the CCPA in its guidelines that charging anything other than the prices of food items displayed in the menu along with applicable taxes would amount to unfair trade practice under the Act.
- Resultantly, the restaurant is hereby held guilty of providing deficient services as well as of adopting an unfair trade practice.
- The present complaint preferred by the complainant is hereby accepted with costs.
Service charge, unknown person’s name bill
The complainant and his friends visited the Big Pitcher, Trilium Avenue in Sector 29, Gurugram, expecting to receive professional, transparent, and quality services in the nature of food and beverages.
After enjoying their meal, when the complainant requested the bill from the staff of the restaurant, to his astonishment, he noticed that the bill had been issued in the name of one Pankaj, i.e., a name completely unknown to the complainant.
Further, the bill in question also included unwarranted service charges for the beer taster without informing the complainant that the beer taster was chargeable. Since the practices on the part of the restaurant were in direct violation of the guidelines issued by the Central Consumer Protection Authority, the complainant raised the concern about it, but to no avail.
Significance of ruling
This judgment reinforces that automatic restaurant service charges are an “unfair trade practice” violating CCPA guidelines. It affirms that such payments are strictly voluntary and optional. By awarding compensation for mental harassment and litigation expenses, it empowers consumers to hold non-compliant businesses accountable.
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Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Haryana contact: 1800-180-2087) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.