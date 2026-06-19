Man wins Rs 26,000 after restaurant adds 10% ‘undisclosed’ service charge to bill

The Gurgaon Consumer Commission was dealing with complaint regarding 10 per cent service charge on restaurant bill. (AI-generated Image)

The Gurgaon Consumer Commission directed Big Pitcher restaurant to refund a 10 per cent service charge with interest and pay Rs 15,000 compensation plus Rs 11,000 litigation costs after it included service charge on a beer tester without informing that it was chargeable.

A bench of presiding member Sanjeev Jindal and members Jyoti Siwach and Khushwinder Kaur was a plea against Big Pitcher restaurant, which included unwarranted service charges of 10 per cent of the total bill amount of Rs 1236.

“It becomes crystal clear that the restaurant in the present case not only committed a severe deficiency in service but also adopted an unfair trade practice in a blatant violation of the guidelines issued by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) under Section 18(2)(1) of the Act,” the commission said on June 2.