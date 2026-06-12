Man wins Rs 19,700 payout from Reliance Jio over slow internet speed

About 18 days after installation, Aggarwal began receiving messages informing him that his data quota had been exhausted and that he would have to pay for additional data usage. (AI-generated image)

The Chandigarh Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has upheld an order directing Reliance Jio to refund his Rs 12,729 payment with interest and pay Rs 7,000 in compensation and litigation costs for the harassment of a man who alleged that the Reliance Jio connection installed at his home in March 2024 was not the fibre service he had been promised.

Presiding member Padma Pandey and member Rajesh Kumar Arya dismissed Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited’s appeal against a December 2025 order of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-II, Chandigarh, which had ruled in favour of the consumer, one Sushil Kumar Aggarwal.

“We find that the order passed by the district commission is based on correct appreciation of facts and law on the point and does not suffer from any illegality and perversity warranting interference of this Commission,” the commission said on June 8, dismissing the appeal.