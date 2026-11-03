Man uses wife’s LinkedIn profile to avoid maintenance, Bengaluru court rejects it

An engineering degree, an active LinkedIn profile and SAP qualification do not necessarily mean that a woman is financially independent, a Bengaluru court has held, rejecting a husband’s argument that his wife was capable of earning and hence did not need maintenance. The court noted that even if she had taken up a job, it did not establish that she earned enough to support herself and their son, and directed the husband to pay her Rs 20,000 a month.

Bengaluru LV Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge Mohan Prabhu made the observation while deciding cross-appeals filed by the woman and her husband against a magistrate’s order in a domestic violence case.

“Even if it is presumed that the petitioner has joined some job after 2023, then also it cannot be held that the petitioner is having sufficient income so as to maintain herself and her child… The mother who has custody of child not only has to spend money on the upbringing of the child but also spending substantial time and efforts in bringing up the child. We cannot calculate the same in terms of money,” the October 28 order stated.

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The couple married in Bengaluru on June 15, 2014, and moved to the United States later that month, where the husband worked in New Jersey. The woman returned to India with their son in November 2017 and filed a domestic violence petition in 2021, alleging abuse and financial neglect.

Husband relied on social media profiles

The husband argued that his wife, a Bachelor of Engineering graduate, had completed a Systems, Applications and Products in Data Processing (SAP) course in the US and was capable of earning. He also cited her photographs and LinkedIn and Facebook profiles to claim that she was working at a private company. However, he produced no details of her alleged income.

The court noted that the wife was unemployed when she filed the domestic violence petition in 2021. Even her husband’s statement of assets and liabilities did not mention that she had a job, income, or property generating independent earnings.

It said that even if she had joined a job after 2023, that did not establish that she earned enough and said her engineering degree and SAP qualification alone could not be grounds to deny her maintenance.

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The court also considered her responsibility for raising their minor son, observing that childcare could affect her ability to take up and continue employment. The husband had declared a monthly salary of Rs 3,37,845 but had not produced a salary certificate to establish his exact earnings. The court observed that he had suppressed details of his income.

Considering their financial circumstances and her childcare responsibilities, the court awarded her Rs 20,000 a month from the date of the 2021 petition until her lifetime or remarriage. Any maintenance paid to her in other proceedings can be adjusted against this amount.

Husband admits he did not maintain wife, child

During cross-examination, the husband admitted that he had not maintained his wife and son after their return to India, except for payments made under family court orders.

The court found economic abuse, which includes depriving a woman of money for basic needs such as food, clothing, shelter, medicines and children’s expenses. Though she produced no documentary evidence of physical assault, her oral testimony was sufficient to establish emotional and mental abuse. The court said proving every form of domestic violence was not necessary if one form was established.

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The sessions court retained the magistrate’s orders directing the husband to pay Rs 15,000 monthly for the child’s maintenance, Rs 1.60 lakh annually towards education and Rs 8 lakh as compensation to the woman. It rejected her plea to raise the compensation to Rs 15 lakh and granted her a protection order against domestic violence and communication intended to commit such violence.

However, it declined to order separate accommodation, noting that the family court’s divorce decree against the woman on grounds of cruelty had not been set aside. The wife’s appeal challenging the Family Court’s divorce decree on grounds of cruelty is pending before the Karnataka High Court.