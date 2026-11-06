Man misses train after it departs 2 hours early, Railways, IRCTC told to pay Rs 15,000

A passenger who missed his train after its departure time was allegedly changed without proper intimation will get a refund of Rs 10,620, along with Rs 5,000 compensation, as directed by the Ferozepur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

President Kiranjit Kaur Arora and member Suman Khanna noted that the non-intimation regarding the early departure of the train amounts to a deficiency in service and directed the opposite parties, including Northern Railway, Konkan Railway and IRCTC to pay the amount.

“…passengers have the right to timely and quality services and they should not be the subject to the whims and fancies of the administration,” the order read.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Missed train

According to the complainant, he had booked three tickets for himself, his wife and daughter from Madgaon in Goa to Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi for June 10, 2024, for Rs 10,620. The complainant said that the family reached the railway station before the scheduled departure time but was surprised to find that the train had departed two hours earlier following a change in its schedule.

It was further stated that when passengers approached the station master to enquire about the change, they were told that it was the responsibility of the IRCTC to inform passengers about revised train timings. The complainant alleged that he had to buy three flight tickets to reach Delhi.

Alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, the complainant moved consumer commission.

The Railways argued that the train operated under separate monsoon and non-monsoon timetables. It said the monsoon timetable came into effect on June 10 and remained applicable until October 30 every year. The Railways further stated that passengers were required to verify train timings during the monsoon period and that the revised schedule was displayed on station notice boards, announced through the public announcement system and made available on the Konkan Railway website. It said that the complainant had missed the train due to his own negligence.

Story continues below this ad

IRCTC, meanwhile, argued that it was responsible only for online ticket bookings and had no role in train operations, including changes to arrival and departure timings.

After examining pleadings and complete evidence on record, the commission said that passengers have the right to timely and quality services and they should not be subject to the whims and fancies of the administration. It further stated that the opposite parties must provide the timetable of the train as the passengers cannot be at the mercy of the authorities.

It therefore held the opposite parties liable for deficiency in service and directed them to refund Rs 10,620 and pay Rs 5,000 as consolidated compensation for mental agony, pain and harassment as well as litigation expenses.

Takeaway

Merely mentioning that passengers should refer to a seasonal timetable is not enough. Railways must clearly communicate revised train timings.

Story continues below this ad

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Punjab: 0800-22577) and Union territories or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.