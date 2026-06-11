Man charged Rs 82 extra for 100 gm almonds, wins Rs 7,000 payout in consumer court

The complainant alleged that he was charged Rs 82 extra. (Image generated using AI)

A District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Andhra Pradesh Prakasam district has directed a retailer to refund an excess amount of Rs 82 charged to a customer and pay compensation and litigation costs amounting to Rs 7,000 after finding that the retailer sold 100 grams of almonds above its maximum retail price (MRP).

A bench of president D Sreedevi, and members Y Sundara Rao and Dr SA Sameera noted that the allegations against the retailer were proved by the unchallenged evidence of the complainant.

“The sale of goods more than MRP shows the unfair trade practice followed by the opposite parties 1 and 2 and they are definitely liable to repay the excess amount with interest and compensation, to the complainant,” the commission noted in its order dated May 30.