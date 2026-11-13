Man loses Rs 50,000 in illegal credit card transactions, bank told to pay Rs 1 lakh

Two credit card transactions worth Rs 50,560 were made in December 2024 in the name of an overseas tour company that a Chandigarh man claimed he had never dealt with. Although his bank initially credited both amounts after he disputed the payments, it later withheld one and debited the other again in June 2025. Now, the Chandigarh State Consumer Commission directed the bank to waive both disputed amounts and pay Rs 1 lakh.

The Chandigarh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission was hearing Singh’s appeal alleging that his bank had wrongly withheld and re-debited two unauthorised credit card transactions worth Rs 50,560 despite his repeated complaints. He sought reversal of both amounts, waiver of additional charges, Rs 3 lakh compensation for mental, financial and physical harassment, 18 per cent annual interest and litigation costs.

“The pendency of such proceedings cannot, by itself, operate as a bar to the institution or adjudication of a consumer complaint,” the commission said on November 10, holding that a bank‘s internal investigation cannot indefinitely prevent a customer from approaching a consumer forum.

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The case began when Joginder Singh noticed two unauthorised credit card transactions worth Rs 50,560 in his January 15, 2025 statement. He denied authorising the payments or receiving OTPs. Although the bank initially credited both amounts after his complaint, it withheld Rs 19,520.29 and re-debited Rs 31,040.25 in June 2025. With repeated complaints failing to resolve the dispute, he approached the district consumer commission seeking reversal of the amounts and compensation.

Customer disputes two transactions without OTP

Singh noticed two transactions dated December 23, 2024, worth Rs 19,520.29 and Rs 31,040.25 in his credit card statement received on January 15, 2025. He denied authorising the payments or receiving any OTP, adding that neither he nor his family members had a passport.

After his complaint, the bank initially credited both amounts and issued him a new card. However, in June 2025, it withheld Rs 19,520.29 pending investigation and re-debited Rs 31,040.25. Despite repeated complaints and emails, the dispute remained unresolved.

Bank says investigation was still pending

The district commission proceeded against the bank and its nodal officer ex parte on August 18, 2025, but dismissed Singh’s complaint on December 5, 2025. Challenging the decision, Singh argued that the bank had failed to resolve the dispute despite repeated complaints. The bank said one transaction was still under investigation, while reversal of the other depended on a response from the beneficiary bank, which was awaited, as stated in an August 11, 2025 email.

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The state commission held that a pending internal investigation could not prevent a customer from approaching a consumer forum. Referring to the RBI’s July 6, 2017 circular and its 2022 ‘Master Directions’ on credit and debit cards, it said the bank had to establish the customer’s liability through authentication records and transaction logs.

The commission clarified that the absence of an OTP alone was not conclusive. However, Singh’s prompt objection, initial credit entries and the bank’s failure to establish authorisation or negligence on his part supported his grievance. It said the bank could not shift the financial burden to the customer merely because another bank’s response was awaited.

Allowing the appeal, the commission directed the bank to remove the hold on Rs 19,520.29 and waive the Rs 31,040.25 debit, along with any penalty charges. It gave the bank 30 days from receiving the certified copy to comply, failing which it would have to pay Rs 100 per day until compliance.

The commission also awarded Singh Rs 50,000 for mental agony, physical harassment, deficiency in service and litigation costs. If unpaid within 30 days of receiving the certified copy, the amount will carry 9 per cent annual interest from the date of default until realisation.