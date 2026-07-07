Man took Rs 300 bribe in 1977, Allahabad High Court upholds 1 year jail sentence after 40 years

The Allahabad High Court was dealing with a plea of a former Lekhpal in a corruption case. (AI-generated Image)

The Allahabad High Court recently upheld the conviction of a former Lekhpal in a 1977 corruption case, where he allegedly demanded and was red-handedly caught while accepting Rs 300 in bribes in a land dispute.

Dealing with a plea of a former Lekhpal, challenging his 1985 conviction order, Justice Sanjiv Kumar said that all the witnesses have supported and proved the prosecution’s case against the man.

“It is the statement of the appellant that Jai Vijai Singh hatched a conspiracy to falsely rope him in a bribery case so that the concerned file would be confiscated and the judgment would not be dictated. The above stand of the appellant is not very convincing,” the court said on July 3.