Man wins Rs 1 lakh consumer payout after restaurant ‘hikes’ per head buffet price

The commission found that the restaurant’s menu did not disclose the service charge, while the bill separately listed it as a “Service Charge”. (Image generated using AI)

A Delhi Consumer Commission has directed a restaurant and an online platform to pay Rs 1 lakh to a customer after finding that a buffet booked through the platform was billed substantially higher than the price displayed at the time of booking. The commission also ordered the restaurant to refund Rs 3,988 with along with Rs 254 towards the service charge.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-I, North District, Delhi president Divya Jyoti Jaipuriar and members Ashwani Kumar Mehta and Harpreet Kaur Charya were hearing Praveen Kumar Singh’s complaint over a table booked for April 7, 2024.

“A representation of price made to a consumer at the pre-booking stage … creates a reasonable expectation that the actual billing will not differ materially from that representation,” the commission said on September 21. It found the difference between the displayed and billed price was approximately 40-47 per cent and held it material.