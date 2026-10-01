Man denied refund after Rs 170 ‘stuck’ in milk app wallet, wins over 15x payout

The commission said retaining the Rs 170 after the milk supply was discontinued amounted to deficiency in service. (Image generated using AI)

A Delhi Consumer Commission has directed a dairy company to refund Rs 170 that remained in a customer’s milk delivery app wallet after he stopped the service in September 2023 over poor-quality milk, holding that the company could not retain the unused amount. The commission also directed the company to pay Rs 2,500 towards mental harassment, agony and litigation expenses.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-VII, South-West, Delhi, president Suresh Kumar Gupta and member Harshali Kaur were hearing a complaint filed by Sameer Sarkar against that dairy company.

“The OP (dairy company) as retained a sum of Rs 170 of the complainant without any reason. The OP cannot retain the amount of the complainant. The OP was under duty to refund amount once the supply of milk is discontinued. The OP did not come forward to contest the case so evidence led by the complainant is relied upon. The non-refund of Rs 170 by the OP tantamounts deficiency in service on the part of OP,” the commission said on September 22.