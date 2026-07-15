Man to pay wife maintenance after Jharkhand High Court says mental illness no excuse

The Jharkhand High Court found that the husband has failed to establish that he is suffering from a mental disorder of such a nature which has made him incapable of earning his livelihood. (AI-generated image)

Observing that a person with mental illness cannot be presumed to be incapable of making decisions or earning a livelihood, the Jharkhand High Court recently refused to interfere with a family court order directing a man to continue paying interim maintenance of Rs 3,000 to his wife.

Justice Anil Kumar Choudhary was hearing a plea filed by a man seeking to quash a family court order passed in August 2025, which rejected his request for exemption from paying maintenance arrears on the ground that he was suffering from a mental illness.

“A person suffering from a mental illness will not be presumed to be incapable of making decisions, and their illness will not be seen as an impairment,” the July 7 order read.