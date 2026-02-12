Man passes ‘derogatory’ remarks against judges, Madras High Court warns of jail if apology not tendered

The Madras High Court found that the litigant has been passing such statements against the court and bench without any regret. (Image is created using AI)

Madras High Court News: Observing that a litigant had made several derogatory and scandalous statements against the court, including that they allegedly committed “crimes against humanity”, the Madras High Court has warned him of jail time if an unconditional apology is not tendered as a last bid.

A bench of Justices P Velmurugan and M Jothiraman was hearing a suo moto contempt case initiated in 2020 against the man, T Ashok Surana, following the dismissal of his writ petition in 2019.

“While holding the contemnor guilty of contempt of court, this court grants a final opportunity to the contemnor to file an affidavit tendering an unconditional apology for the allegations and statements made by him against this court, the learned Judges of this court and the judicial orders passed by them,” the court observed in its February 10 order.