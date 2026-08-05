Andhra man misses bus after ‘change’ in boarding point, wins Rs 20,000 payout

A consumer commission in Andhra Pradesh has directed an online bus ticketing platform and a private bus operator to pay Rs 20,000 as compensation to a passenger after the boarding point for his bus journey was allegedly changed at the last minute and the bus departed without him.

President D. Sreedevi and members Y. Sundara Rao and Dr S.A. Sameer observed that although the opposite parties had refunded the ticket fare to the complainant, refunding the booking amount alone was insufficient because the passenger had to travel to a boarding point located at some distance away from the original boarding point.

“The complaint is allowed in part on payment of costs of Rs 30,000 to the Consumer Welfare Fund, State of Andhra Pradesh by the opposite parties 1 and 2 jointly and severally, directing them to pay an amount of Rs 20,000 as compensation to the complainant for deficiency of service, harassment and mental agony caused to him, including litigation expenses,” the order read.

Relief granted to passenger

The complainant stated that he had booked an online bus ticket for travel from Bengaluru to Ongole on January 9, 2025, paying Rs 1,249.50. According to the complaint, on the evening of the journey, he received a phone call informing him that the boarding point had been shifted from Anandha Rao Circle to Tin Factory. He travelled to the new boarding location as instructed, but by the time he reached there after about 45 minutes, the scheduled departure time had passed.

The complainant stated that he subsequently received a message stating that the bus had been cancelled by the operator and that his ticket amount would be refunded. Left with no option, he allegedly spent nearly Rs 3,000 to make alternative travel arrangements to Ongole. Alleging deficiency in service, the complainant moved consumer commission.

The online bus ticketing platform, in its defence, argued that it merely operated an online ticket-booking platform and that the bus service was provided by a private bus operator. It contended that the passenger had been informed about the revised boarding point but failed to reach there on time, following which the bus left without him. It also submitted that it had no control over operational decisions taken by the bus operator.

The commission noted that the ticketing platform cancelled the ticket solely based on the operator’s intimation without making any enquiry with the passenger, which amounted to negligence.

Story continues below this ad

“So far as the negligence on the part of the 1st opposite party is concerned that they cancelled the ticket in dispute based on the intimation of 2nd opposite party, without enquire into the matter and anything from the complainant, it clearly goes to show that there is negligence and deficiency in service on behalf of 1st opposite party,” the order read.

The commission noted that both opposite parties directly contributed to the harassment, financial loss and acute negligence caused to the complainant. Therefore, it held them jointly and severally liable to compensate the complainant.

It directed both the opposite parties to pay a cost of Rs 30,000 to the Consumer Welfare Fund, Andhra Pradesh and pay Rs 20,000 as compensation to the complainant for deficiency in service, harassment and mental agony.

Takeaway

This consumer commission rulings emphasises that digital aggregator platforms cannot evade legal accountability by claiming to be mere intermediaries when consumers suffer from defective products or disrupted services.

Story continues below this ad

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Andhra Pradesh: 0866–2551431) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

Don’t miss out on these stories

Late by ‘317 minutes’ in reaching destination, man wins Rs 60,000 from Railways

41-seater bus ‘overcrowded’ with 96 passengers, man wins Rs 15,000 payout

Gold coin ordered online never arrives, man wins Rs 60,000 from e-commerce platform