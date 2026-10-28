55-year-old man loses Rs 4.8 lakh to ‘online fraud’, wins Rs 5 lakh from Canara Bank

A 55-year-old man watched Rs 4.84 lakh disappear from his Canara Bank account in three allegedly unauthorised transactions. He reported the fraud to the bank and cybercrime police the same day, but the bank did not return the money. Now, a Karnataka Consumer Commission has directed the bank to pay him Rs 5.04 lakh, including compensation and litigation costs, holding that it failed to prove he shared his OTP or account details with fraudsters.

President-in-charge Malati Guranna and member M Lokesh of the Kalaburagi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission were hearing a complaint filed by one Siddayya Nandikol against Canara Bank’s Station Bazar branch in Kalaburagi. “Not refunding the amount by the opposite party bank to the complainant is sheer deficiency in service on the part of the bank,” the commission said on October 1.

The dispute arose after three unauthorised transactions totalling Rs 4.84 lakh were made from Nandikol’s Canara Bank savings account on March 17, 2025. He reported the transactions to the bank and cybercrime police the same day, but the money was not refunded.

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3 transactions drain Rs 4.8 lakh

According to the complaint, the disputed transactions of Canara Bank comprised two transfers of Rs 2 lakh each and another of Rs 84,000. Nandikol said he contacted the bank’s helpline after learning about the transactions through messages in English.

The bank directed him to approach the cybercrime police in Kalaburagi. He then lodged a complaint and provided the necessary details. Despite repeated requests and a legal notice, the money was not returned.

Nandikol approached the commission alleging deficiency in the banking services of Canara Bank. He sought a refund of Rs 4.84 lakh with 12 per cent annual interest from the dates of the transactions, besides Rs 1 lakh for mental agony and hardship and litigation costs.

Customer shared OTP, bank alleged

Canara Bank contested the complaint, arguing that the transactions had taken place with the customer’s consent because he had allegedly shared his OTP and other account details with third parties. The bank denied any deficiency in service and maintained that the customer was responsible for the loss because he had disclosed confidential banking information.

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The commission, however, found that the bank had failed to establish its allegation through clear documentary evidence. It referred to the Reserve Bank of India‘s July 6, 2017, circular on customer protection and limiting liability in unauthorised electronic banking transactions.

The guidelines require banks to maintain systems for the safety and security of electronic transactions, establish robust fraud detection and prevention mechanisms, assess risks arising from unauthorised transactions and regularly advise customers on protecting themselves against electronic banking fraud.

The commission held that the bank had failed to protect the customer’s money and that the fraudsters had accessed his account and siphoned off the funds. It noted that Nandikol had reported the transactions to the bank and police on the same day. Applying the RBI framework to the circumstances before it, the commission held that his liability was zero.

Taking note that the bank had traced the beneficiary of the Rs 84,000 transaction, but its records did not disclose whether the money had been recovered, the commission criticised the bank for directing the customer to lodge the cybercrime complaint, observing that the bank was better placed to provide information about the unauthorised deductions. The commission said this had caused additional harassment to the customer.

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The commission allowed the complaint in part and directed Canara Bank to pay Rs 4.84 lakh with 6 per cent annual interest from September 20, 2025, the date the complaint was filed, until realisation. It also ordered Rs 15,000 as compensation for deficiency in service and Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs.

Takeaway

If you notice unauthorised transactions in your bank account, report them to your bank and the cybercrime helpline immediately, preserve all complaint records and transaction details, and seek a written response.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Karnataka: 1800-425-9339) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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