Man orders leg massager online, receives ‘wrong item’, wins Rs 25,400 payout

4 min readNew DelhiJul 25, 2026 11:17 AM IST
The District Consumer Commission, Yamuna Nagar, held VLE Bazaar Pvt Ltd, an Indian online e-commerce platform, liable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, and directed it to refund Rs 4,400 after it delivered a different product instead of the ordered leg massager and failed to replace or refund it despite repeated complaints.
A bench of president Rajbir Singh and members Jasvinder Singh and Suman Rana also awarded Rs 21,000 for mental agony, harassment, and litigation expenses.
“The emails placed on record by the complainant make clear that he raised his grievance with the opponent, but the opponent failed to provide satisfactory services to the complainant; neither did it replace the product nor refund the cost of the product,” the commission said on July 22.
The order added that this fact has not been denied by the opponent as it failed to appear before this commission and to submit its written version along with supportive documents in its defence.
Wrong product, no refund despite
A man ordered an AGARO 33511 Magma Air Compression Leg Massager from VLE Bazaar on 15 December 2025 for Rs. 4,400, but received a completely different product on 20 December 2025. The ruling, however, did not specify the nature of the product received instead of the ordered one.
Despite repeatedly emailing the company, sharing photographs of the incorrect item, and serving legal notices, VLE Bazaar neither replaced the product nor refunded the amount. The company allegedly kept delaying the matter, even closing the support ticket without resolving the complaint.
In January, the complainant sent a legal notice via email, and the National Consumer Helpline advised him to wait; the company still failed to respond. The man claimed that later the opponent t abruptly marked the support ticket as Resolved without any actual resolution. Alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, the complainant approached the district consumer commission.
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The company did not appear before the Commission and was proceeded against ex parte.
Evidence exposed company’s negligent conduct: Order
The commission observed that there was no dispute that the complainant had ordered the AGARO leg massager, paid Rs. 4,400, and received a product on 20 December 2025.
On comparing the photographs of the ordered item and the delivered item, the Commission found that the two products were entirely different.
It further noted that the email correspondence showed VLE Bazaar had acknowledged the complainant’s grievance and initiated the return process, assuring a refund or replacement after receiving the product, but failed to honour that commitment. The commission observed that VLE Bazaar neither appeared before it nor filed a written statement to rebut the complainant’s allegations. As a result, the complainant’s affidavit and supporting documents remained unchallenged.
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Holding that there was no reason to disbelieve the complainant’s version, the commission concluded that the company had acted negligently and was guilty of deficiency in service by failing to replace the incorrect product, refund the purchase amount, or provide satisfactory assistance.
Takeaway
This judgment reinforces that e-commerce platforms cannot escape liability by ignoring consumer complaints after delivering incorrect products. It affirms that unchallenged documentary evidence, including emails and photographs, can establish deficiency in service. The ruling also signals that businesses risk substantial compensation for delaying refunds or failing to honour replacement commitments.
Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Haryana helpline: 1800-180-2087) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.