Man orders leg massager online, receives ‘wrong item’, wins Rs 25,400 payout

The District Consumer Commission was dealing with a plea of a man seeking refund and compensation for wrong product. (AI-generated Image)

The District Consumer Commission, Yamuna Nagar, held VLE Bazaar Pvt Ltd, an Indian online e-commerce platform, liable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, and directed it to refund Rs 4,400 after it delivered a different product instead of the ordered leg massager and failed to replace or refund it despite repeated complaints.

A bench of president Rajbir Singh and members Jasvinder Singh and Suman Rana also awarded Rs 21,000 for mental agony, harassment, and litigation expenses.

“The emails placed on record by the complainant make clear that he raised his grievance with the opponent, but the opponent failed to provide satisfactory services to the complainant; neither did it replace the product nor refund the cost of the product,” the commission said on July 22.