Man misses international flight over timing change, travel agent to pay Rs 83,800

The complainant said that he had booked a holiday package to Baku. (Image generated using AI)

A Bengaluru consumer commission recently directed a travel agent to pay Rs 83,800 to a man after he and three co-travellers missed their flight to Baku, Azerbaijan, because the agent allegedly failed to inform them that the flight departure time had been preponed.

President Vijaykumar M Pawale and members K Anitha Shiva Kumar and Chandrashekar S Noola held the travel agent liable for deficiency of service and unfair trade practice.

“We are of the considered view that the complainant has proved that there is deficiency of service and unfair trade practice on the part of OP-1 (travel agent) since OP-1 ought to have informed either to complainant or to OP-2 in respect of rescheduling of flight departure timings but admittedly OP-1 has not done so,” the order read.