Man misses international flight over timing change, travel agent to pay Rs 83,800

3 min readNew DelhiOct 14, 2026 07:00 AM IST
A Bengaluru consumer commission recently directed a travel agent to pay Rs 83,800 to a man after he and three co-travellers missed their flight to Baku, Azerbaijan, because the agent allegedly failed to inform them that the flight departure time had been preponed.
President Vijaykumar M Pawale and members K Anitha Shiva Kumar and Chandrashekar S Noola held the travel agent liable for deficiency of service and unfair trade practice.
“We are of the considered view that the complainant has proved that there is deficiency of service and unfair trade practice on the part of OP-1 (travel agent) since OP-1 ought to have informed either to complainant or to OP-2 in respect of rescheduling of flight departure timings but admittedly OP-1 has not done so,” the order read.
Flight rescheduling not informed
The complainant stated that he had booked a holiday package to Baku for four people from February 12 to 19, 2025, at a total cost of Rs 3.42 lakh. According to the complaint, the itinerary provided by the travel agent showed that the flight was scheduled to depart at 2 pm on February 12. However, when they reached the airport at around 10:30 am, they were informed by airline staff that the flight had already departed after its departure time was advanced to 10:30 am.
The complainant said the travel agent failed to inform them about the change. It was stated that they were consequently forced to book an alternative flight departing at 3 am the following day, February 13. The complainant alleged that the agent demanded an additional Rs 61,800 for rebooking the tickets. Despite repeated follow-ups, the complainant said the agent did not refund the rebooking amount.
The commission noted that the travel agent did not contest the complainant’s case by remaining ex-parte.
The commission observed that the travel agent committed a mistake in not informing the rescheduling of the flight timings to complainant though the airline company had informed the agent. It noted that the complainant had to pay Rs 61,800 for next day flight booking and spent Rs 12,000 for staying in Bengaluru as they were compelled to travel the following day.
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Holding the travel agent liable for deficiency in service, the commission directed the travel agent to refund Rs 61,800 paid for rebooking the flight and Rs 12,000 towards accommodation expenses incurred due to the disruption. It also directed to pay Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs.
Takeaway
Travel agents must promptly communicate changes in flight schedules to passengers and cannot escape responsibility when their failure to pass on such information causes consumers financial loss.
For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Karnataka: 1800-425-9339) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.
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