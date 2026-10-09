Man in India when Rs 70,000 debited from card in Philippines, wins Rs 54,000 payout

The East Delhi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a bank to pay Rs 54,352 after finding a deficiency in service over unauthorised debit card transaction of around Rs 70,000 carried out at stores in the Philippines while the complainant claimed to be in India.

President Sukhvir Singh Malhotra, along with member Ravi Kumar, while hearing the complaint filed by the man, noted that the man was a frequent traveller to the Philippines. However, the commission held that it does not mean that the bank would take a defence that since he is a frequent traveller, his card might have been manipulated.

“Presumption, however strong may be, cannot take place of proof unless it gets corroborated with material facts and therefore by merely being a regular visitor does not conclude by itself that the complainant’s debit card would not be secured by the opposite party (bank),” the September 29 order read.

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Two unauthorised transactions in Philippines

The man claimed that he had a savings account with the bank and a debit card. He received a message that Rs 41,852 had been debited from his account for a purchase at a department store in the Philippines, even though he was in India and his debit card remained in his possession

He said he contacted the bank’s customer care, which told him that the amount would be reversed within 15 days. However, the money was not returned. The bank claimed that he reported the transaction in writing on January 10, 2017, 33 days after it occurred.

On January 23, 2017, his account was debited again, this time by Rs 35,686 for a toy purchase at a store in the Philippines. He approached the bank but received no relief. He then moved the commission seeking a refund and compensation. The man was represented by advocate Rajesh Sharma.

Banks’ defence

The bank, represented by advocate Siddhartha Sain, submitted that it had taken the necessary steps to secure the man’s account and denied liability for the transactions.

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It argued that the man had visited the Philippines in November and December 2016 and was a frequent traveller who regularly used his ATM card during his trips. The bank further claimed that after the first unauthorised transaction was reported, he was advised to block his debit card but refused because he wanted to keep it functional for another trip to the Philippines. It argued that his failure to block the card had enabled the second transaction.

‘Man did not block card’

The commission noted that the bank had requested the complainant to block his debit card, but he did not block the debit card, and this fact has not been specifically denied by him either.

The commission held that it was the duty of the complainant himself also to keep himself secure, as once the debit card appears to have been cloned/misused or any unauthorised transaction has taken place, he should have blocked the debit card to avoid further unauthorised transactions, if any. “The complainant would have blocked his debit card and the second unauthorised transaction would not have happened”, it added.

The commission found the argument of the bank valid that there was negligence on the part of the complainant himself.

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The commission, accordingly, held that the bank was deficient as far as the first unauthorised transaction is concerned and is liable to refund Rs 41,852, but as far as the second unauthorised transaction is concerned, there is no deficiency on the bank’s part; rather, it was negligence on the part of the complainant.

It further added that the bank would refund Rs 41,852 with interest at 6 per cent per annum from the date of filing the complaint, along with compensation of Rs 12,500, including litigation charges.

However, it held that the bank was not liable for the second transaction of Rs 35,686 because the man’s failure to block his card had contributed to the loss. The bank was directed to comply within 30 days.

Takeaway

The ruling highlights that banks must take responsibility for securing customers’ accounts, while customers should promptly block their cards after reporting any unauthorised transaction to prevent further misuse.

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For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact consumer helpline in their respective states or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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