Man gets no cash from ATM, but debit alert, wins Rs 30,000 payout

According to the complainant, he attempted to withdraw Rs 10,000 from an ATM but failed. (Image generated using AI)

A Tamil Nadu consumer commission has ordered an ATM service provider to refund Rs 10,000 to a retired bank customer after holding it liable for “deficiency in service”. The customer’s account was reportedly debited despite the ATM displaying a “transaction declined” message and failing to dispense cash.

President P Ganeshram and member S Ravi observed that the act of the ATM service provider in not refunding the debited amount would have caused mental agony to the complainant, and the same has to be compensated.

“It would be just and reasonable that the Opposite Party No.2 shall pay a sum of Rs 10,000 to the Complainant towards refund of the debited amount of Rs 10,000 which amount was not dispensed from the ATM of Opposite Party No 2 for the complainant, a sum of Rs10,000 towards compensation for deficiency of service committed to the Complainant, a sum of Rs 5,000 towards compensation for mental agony caused to the Complainant and also pay a sum of Rs 5,000 towards cost of this complaint,” the order read.