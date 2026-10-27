15 gram potato chips packet found to contain ‘only 4 grams’, man wins Rs 8,000 payout

The Jaipur District Consumer Commission has ordered a well-known chips manufacturer to pay Rs 8,000 in compensation and litigation costs to a man after he allegedly found only 4 grams of chips in a packet labelled 15 grams.

The bench of president Ashok Sharma and members Ajay Kumar and Supriya Agrawal held the company liable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

“The opposite parties have a large number of stores across the country. Millions of consumers come to their stores every day to make purchases, and by providing goods of lesser weight, they are earning crores of rupees and making undue profits. The said act of the opposite parties falls within the category of serious deficiency in service and unfair trade practice,” the September 17 order read.