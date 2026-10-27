15 gram potato chips packet found to contain ‘only 4 grams’, man wins Rs 8,000 payout

The Jaipur District Consumer Commission has ordered a well-known chips manufacturer to pay Rs 8,000 in compensation and litigation costs to a man after he allegedly found only 4 grams of chips in a packet labelled 15 grams.
“The opposite parties have a large number of stores across the country. Millions of consumers come to their stores every day to make purchases, and by providing goods of lesser weight, they are earning crores of rupees and making undue profits. The said act of the opposite parties falls within the category of serious deficiency in service and unfair trade practice,” the September 17 order read.
Chips packet found to be underweight
The complainant had ordered food items for his guests from a retail store, which included the potato chips from a well-known brand. While serving his guests, the complainant felt that the packet of chips was lighter than usual and weighed it, finding that it weighed only four grams instead of 15 grams.
The complainant alleged that when he complained to the retail store, they misbehaved with him. He claimed that selling a packet containing significantly less than the declared quantity amounted to deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice. He sought appropriate relief from the consumer commission.
The retail store denied responsibility, arguing that the shortage could have occurred during the manufacturing or packaging process at the manufacturer’s factory. It maintained that the manufacturer, rather than the retailer, was responsible for any manufacturing defect.
The chips manufacturer did not appear before the commission despite service of notice, and the proceedings against it were conducted ex parte.
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Selling less than declared weight unfair practice: Order
The commission observed that the complainant’s evidence and the documents on record showed that he had purchased a packet of potato chips which declared a weight of 15 grams, but contained only 4 grams when weighed.
It noted that the store argued that the shortage could have occurred during the manufacturing or packaging process at the factory and that the manufacturer was responsible for the defect. The commission also noted the allegation that selling products under the declared weight could enable the company to earn substantial amounts through unfair practices, describing such conduct as a serious deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice.
Takeaway
The judgment highlighted that manufacturers can be held accountable for selling underweight packaged food products. It reinforces consumer rights against unfair trade practices and deficiency in service, emphasising the importance of accurate weight declarations and accountability for packaged goods.
Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Rajasthan: 1800-180-6030) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.
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