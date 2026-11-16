Rotis made of expired atta: Man wins Rs 20,000 from store after stomach infection

After a Ludhiana man claimed that he fell ill after consuming chapatis made from expired whole wheat chakki atta bought from a store chain, a Punjab consumer commission has directed the store to refund Rs 341 for the atta and Rs 20,000 as compensation. The commission found that the store sold him flour that had expired 12 days before the purchase.

President Sanjeev Batra and Monika Bhagat of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Ludhiana, observed that after consuming the rotis made of the atta from the store, the complainant fell ill and suffered abdominal pain and eventually had to visit the hospital.

The November 3 ruling said, “The complaint is maintainable as the complainant has the right to maintain an action where his statutory ‘right to safety’ has been infringed. Further, the acts and omissions of the OPs (store) have not only resulted in causing health problems and monetary loss to the complainant, but he has also suffered mental agony and shock.”

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The order added, “As such, the OPs (store) are guilty of deficiency in service and adoption of unfair trade practice. In view of the given set of facts and circumstances, it would be just and appropriate if the OPs are directed to refund the price of one bag of expired atta/wheat flour as per invoice Ex. C3 and also burdened with composite costs of Rs 20,000/- to be paid to the complainant within 30 days.”

Store sold expired atta

The complainant purchased whole wheat chakki atta (two bags of 10 kg each) from a supermarket chain for Rs 682 through an invoice dated May 22. The complainant stated that he fell ill after consuming the chapatis made of the atta, and his stomach got infected.

He was admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana, where he underwent treatment, and doctors told him that the infection occurred due to eating some contaminated food. The complainant immediately checked the wheat and found that the atta had already expired on May 10 but was not removed by the store, and they sold the expired wheat.

Later, the complainant contacted the chain store and informed that he became ill and had a stomach infection, but the store did not admit its fault. Instead, the staff threatened the complainant and offered Rs 2,000 to settle the matter.

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The complainant claimed to have suffered loss of health due to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on the part of the store, and moved the commission seeking directions to obtain compensation and litigation expenses. The store did not respond to the notice issued and was proceeded against ex parte (without hearing its side).

The commission, after considering the case, directed the store to refund the price of one bag of expired atta to the complainant along with interest at 8 per cent per annum from the date of invoice till its actual payment within 30 days from the date of receipt of copy of order. Further, it was instructed to pay a composite cost of Rs 20,000 to the complainant.

Takeaway

The ruling shows that buyers can seek relief under the Consumer Protection Act against goods that are hazardous to their life and safety or sold in violation of legal safety standards.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Punjab: 0800-22577) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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