Man drags 200 kg motorcycle downhill in Leh after engine stops suddenly, wins Rs 1 lakh

A Delhi consumer commission directed a well-known motorcycle manufacturing company and its Noida-based service centre to pay Rs 1 lakh in compensation to a man whose bike allegedly developed power-loss problems during a Leh trip, despite being assured that its Electronic Control Unit (ECU) had been updated.

A bench of president Monika A Srivastava and member Kiran Kaushal was dealing with a plea of a man seeking compensation for the physical pain and mental distress he had gone through during his Leh trip because of the fault in the motorcycle at the altitude of 15,000 ft.

In its November 4 order, the commission said, “There is no contradiction in the averments made by the complainant in any of the documents placed on record. Therefore, this commission is of the opinion that ends of justice would be met by directing the company and the service centre to jointly and severally pay a sum of Rs 1 lakh to the complainant.”

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The ruling observed that the complainant had also submitted medical records dating back to 2016. However, it clarified that the records showed complaints of breathlessness and wheezing on exertion but did not contain any diagnosis of asthma.

Bike breaks down at high altitude

The complainant purchased a bike in 2019 from a well-known brand known for its high performance in mountains and in difficult terrain. He claimed that shortly after purchasing the product, an Electronic Control Unit (ECU) started to develop problems in the bike pan India, and several consumers started to report a loss of power in the product when reaching higher altitudes.

The man said that after receiving feedback from various consumers, the company decided to roll out a 30-minute software update for the ECU to fix the power-loss issues reported by consumers. This software update was approved by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) so that the product could breathe better at higher altitudes.

This software update was free of cost and was made available only to consumers who had purchased the product between November 2018 and May 2019.

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According to him, in June 2021, he gave the product for servicing at the company’s service centre, informing them that he was planning a round trip between Noida and Leh, and he claimed that he specifically requested to fix the ECU problem.

The service centre allegedly assured him that the ECU had been updated and that the motorcycle was ready for high-altitude riding. However, during the journey, when he reached an altitude of approximately 15,912 feet, the motorcycle lost power, and its engine stopped. He claimed that he had to drag the nearly 200-kg motorcycle downhill to restart it, causing considerable physical discomfort and difficulty.

The complainant, who claimed to be an asthma patient, further alleged that the incident caused him physical pain and mental distress. Upon reaching Leh on September 21, 2021, he took the motorcycle to an authorised company’s service centre the following day. Its representative allegedly informed him that the ECU had never been updated and that the centre did not have the necessary equipment to carry out the update.

With the motorcycle continuing to face power-loss problems, he eventually abandoned it at a hotel in Leh, apprehending that continuing the journey could put his life at risk. He then rode it back to Noida, facing similar problems.

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Despite approaching the company’s customer-care team and sending a legal notice, he claimed that no satisfactory resolution was provided. He then filed a complaint with the commission seeking compensation. The company and service centre did not appear before the commission and proceeded ex parte against them.

No evidence of corrective action produced: Order

The commission noted that the complainant had placed on record the motorcycle’s purchase invoice, an article published in ‘Ride Apart’ highlighting the ECU-related power-loss issue, and his email correspondence with the company.

It noted that there was no email on record showing that the opposite parties had taken corrective measures to resolve the ECU problem in the motorcycle.

It observed that there was no contradiction in the documents placed on record regarding the complainant’s Leh trip. His email correspondence also established the authorised service centre he had visited in Leh and the date of his visit.

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Takeaway

The ruling highlighted the responsibility of manufacturers and authorised service centres to address known technical defects and provide reliable repairs. It underscored that assurances of corrective action cannot substitute for actual repairs, particularly when vehicle safety is at stake.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Delhi helpline: 011-23379146) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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