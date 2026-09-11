Man gets double death sentence for rape, murder of 6-year-old niece on ‘Kanya Bhoj’

Observing that young girls are traditionally honored as embodiments of Goddess Durga during Kanya Bhoj on Navami, a special court in Durg, Chhattisgarh, handed down double death sentences to a man for raping and murdering his six-year-old niece on that very day. Categorising the crime as “rarest of rare,” the court awarded the capital sentence under both the POCSO Act and murder provisions.

Additional Sessions Court Judge Anish Dubey said that the six-year-old victim had dressed up excitedly to attend Kanya Bhoj, but on the same day, her uncle committed the crime against her.

“On this day, Hindu women traditionally invite nine young girls to their homes, worship them as embodiments of Goddess Durga, offer them food and give them gifts. On the date of the incident, the victim had enthusiastically dressed up and gone to her paternal aunt’s grandmother’s house to participate in the Kanya Bhoj. However, on the very day of the Kanya Bhoj, the accused, who was her own paternal uncle, committed such an inhuman crime against her,” he stated.

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Pointing out that when offences of sexual assault against children are committed by family members themselves rather than by outsiders, the court said, “The question arises as to how girls can remain safe outside. Therefore, for these reasons as well, it appears appropriate that the accused be awarded the harshest possible punishment.”

“The victim was merely a 6-year-old girl who, after being subjected to the most brutal form of rape by the accused, was also murdered. The victim had the right to live her life to its full potential. However, the crime committed by the accused not only brought her life to an end at the tender age of 6 years, but also constituted a betrayal of the trust inherent in the relationship by her own paternal uncle,” it added.

Referring to the Nirbhaya Murder case in Delhi in 2011, the court said that the legislature was compelled to enact the POCSO Act across the country and, from time to time, amended the quantum of punishment under the law. The ruling noted that while the goal had been to reduce such crimes, the fact remains that such offences have only continued to increase.

7 lakh compensation to family

The court observed that the reformative principles underlying the provisions relating to the punishment do not appear to have any significant impact on offenders. “Merely keeping offenders in custody and making arrangements for their maintenance does not appear to be reducing the criminal propensity in their minds,” it added.

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Considering that the accused, being the real paternal uncle of the victim, committed offences, the family members were also subjected to mental trauma and suffering both at the time of the offence and thereafter; the court directed that a sum of Rs 7 lakh be provided to the family members of the victim side from the victim compensation scheme.

Rape and murder of 6-year-old

The case arose from the FIR registered against the man in April 2025 under the POCSO Act. According to the prosecution, the accused is the girl’s uncle. On the day of the incident, the victim had gone to her grandmother’s house to attend a traditional Navkanya Bhoj feast for the Ram Navami festival.

By the afternoon, when the child did not return, her father searched the neighborhood, and when he failed to find her daughter, he lodged a missing person complaint.

Late that evening, the victim’s body was discovered inside a parked car located in an open lot near her grandmother’s house. She was found unconscious on the floorboard between the driver’s seat and the rear seat. The child was immediately rushed to the district hospital, where she was declared dead.

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The prosecution’s case is that the post-mortem examination and medical query reports revealed severe internal injuries and bleeding resulting from sexual assault.

The police later arrested the accused, who allegedly committed aggravated penetrative sexual assault resulting in the victim’s death inside the residence. In an effort to conceal the crime and destroy evidence, he then moved her body into an unlocked vehicle parked outside, the police claimed.

Necessary to send message: Order

The court noted that after the assault, the accused allegedly hid the severely injured body in another person’s car, attempted to “conceal” the offence and implicate the car owner, and even joined the family in searching for the child. When the body was discovered, he allegedly attacked the car owner. The court treated this as an attempt to destroy evidence and falsely implicate an innocent person.

The court said the vaginal and anal assault was not merely an attack on the child’s “body” but also a cruel assault on her human “dignity, mind, and soul”, ending her life at about 6 years of age.

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The court said these five circumstances made the case “rarest of rare” and justified a combination of deterrent, retributive, and preventive theories of punishment. It observed that the harshest punishment was necessary to send a message, particularly because children may be endangered if such grave sexual assaults are committed by family members themselves.