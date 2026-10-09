Man dies post-hernia surgery in 2014: Family gets Rs 20 lakh payout for negligence

More than 12 years after a 39-year-old man died following hernia surgery, the National Consumer Commission has awarded Rs 20 lakh to his family, holding the hospital and an attending doctor responsible for negligence in his post-operative care. The commission found that appropriate investigations were not conducted despite symptoms including chest pain and breathlessness, and that no cardiologist or pulmonologist attended to him during a critical period. It, however, cleared the surgeon who operated.

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission president Justice A P Sahi and member Bharatkumar Pandya were hearing a complaint filed by one Parul over the death of her husband, Daksh Kumar, at a private hospital in Faridabad.

“The hospital seems to be mainly responsible for not providing appropriate specialists and available at the critical moments of the patients…we hold the hospital and the doctor, namely Dr Bhanwar (Dr Bhanwar Lal Kamawat) to be negligent in treating the deceased patient,” the commission said on October 5 holding the doctor and the hospital liable for negligence.

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The commission said that when the patient showed symptoms such as chest pain that could indicate a pulmonary embolism, the attending doctor should have conducted the necessary tests to check for the condition. However, those tests were not carried out in time, and the patient ultimately died of a pulmonary embolism due to negligence.

Chest pain, sudden deterioration

Daksh, the patient underwent laparoscopic mesh hernioplasty on March 25, 2014, after being diagnosed with an obstructive umbilical hernia. His wife questioned the urgency of the procedure, arguing that there was no intestinal obstruction requiring emergency surgery.

Later, the patient complained of chest pain and uneasiness after the operation. An electrocardiogram (ECG) was conducted at around 12.40 am on March 26, and further investigations were advised. The commission found, however, that no further tests or monitoring were recorded after the ECG at 12.40am, despite the anaesthetist’s instructions.

The patient received little medical attention between 2am and 4am, and his condition deteriorated sharply before he was found unconscious at 4.50am. It held that it was hospital’s negligence in failing to ensure timely medical attention and call a cardiologist or pulmonologist, despite symptoms that required specialist care.

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Daksh’s condition deteriorated during the early hours. He was found unconscious and unresponsive at around 4.50 am and shifted to the medical intensive care unit. Emergency treatment followed, and doctors suspected pulmonary embolism. A bedside echocardiography examination was also recorded. He was declared dead at around 6am, with pulmonary embolism identified as the cause of death.

The commission noted that diagnostic investigations were undertaken only after the patient had nearly collapsed. It found that the critical period between the initial symptoms and his deterioration was marked by negligence due to inadequate documented investigation and medical attendance.

Hospital, attending doctor held negligent

The commission held the hospital responsible for failing to provide appropriate specialists when Daksh’s condition required urgent attention. It found that the attending doctor, Bhanwar Lal Kamawat, did not have specialised qualifications in cardiology or pulmonology and should not have been left to manage the situation without appropriate specialist support. It also held Kamawat negligent for failing to take appropriate steps to investigate and diagnose the symptoms of pulmonary embolism.

The commission questioned the timing of investigations conducted after 5am, observing that they appeared to have been undertaken when the patient had already almost collapsed. It also raised concerns about discrepancies in the recorded timing of cardiopulmonary resuscitation and the echocardiography examination.

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The commission did not rely on the affidavit of Dr R M Batwara as expert evidence, noting that he was not a specialist in the relevant field. It found no deficiency or negligence on the part of the surgeon who performed the operation. The commission’s finding of negligence concerned the hospital’s post-surgical arrangements and Kamawat’s failure to ensure appropriate investigations and specialist intervention.

Parul had sought compensation of about Rs 2.21 crore, besides Rs 1.31 lakh in medical expenses, citing her husband’s income and the responsibility of raising their three children. The commission noted that Daksh ran a cement agency business and observed that its earnings could fluctuate. It awarded a lump sum of Rs 20 lakh, directing the hospital to pay Rs 15 lakh and Kamawat to pay Rs 5 lakh.

Takeaway

Patients and their families should ensure that persistent chest pain or breathing difficulty after surgery is promptly brought to the treating doctor’s attention and investigated. Hospitals must ensure timely monitoring and access to appropriate specialists when a patient’s condition raises serious concerns and avoid negligence.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact consumer helpline in their respective states or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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