Man dies in May, Punjab Police ‘records’ his statement in Sept: HC seeks answers

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed Special DGP (Law and Order), Punjab, to submit report after it was informed that the state police relied upon the statement dated September 19, 2025 of a person who had died on May 29, 2025.
A bench of Justice Sumeet Goel issued the direction while hearing the anticipatory bail plea of Manvir Singh, 31,in a murder case.
Manvir was booked in an FIR registered for murder on August 18, 2025 at a Dehlon police station under Ludhiana Police Commissionerate.
Senior Advocate Vinod Ghai, along with Advocate Arnav Ghai, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the case originated from a missing complaint dated August 18, 2025, filed by co-accused Sukhjit Singh regarding disappearance of Rupinder Kaur,72, who allegedly went to Delhi Airport to travel abroad but never returned. Initially, a missing report was registered. After she could not be traced, on the basis of secret information received on September 9, 2025, the investigating agency said Sukhjit had murdered Rupinder Kaur, destroyed evidence and attempted to conceal the crime. Thereafter, offences relating to murder and destruction of evidence were added, and Sukhjit was arrested.
During investigation, a disclosure statement of Sukhjit was recorded, wherein he allegedly implicated one Charanjit Singh. The petitioner, Manvir, was later implicated solely on the basis of subsequent statements and alleged financial transactions, without any direct or admissible evidence connecting him to the alleged crime, the counsel submitted.
It was further submitted that a witness whose statement is shown to have been recorded on September 19, 2025, had died on May 29, 2025, the counsel submitted, adding that it demonstrates fabrication of evidence by the investigating agency.
Noting the submission, Justice Goel held that “the situation appears to be inexplicable” and directed the Special DGP (Law and Order), Punjab to look into the matter and submit a report by way of an affidavit in the Court.
Fixing the matter for May 18, the Bench said that “the question, as to whether further investigation of the FIR in question be handed over to CBI, is kept open”.
The bench also directed the Station House Office concerned to remain present in the court on the next date of hearing.