Man dies in May, Punjab Police ‘records’ his statement in Sept: HC seeks answers

The Punjab & Haryana High Court is demanding answers after Punjab Police relied on a witness statement recorded 4 months after the man had died. (Express File Photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed Special DGP (Law and Order), Punjab, to submit report after it was informed that the state police relied upon the statement dated September 19, 2025 of a person who had died on May 29, 2025.

A bench of Justice Sumeet Goel issued the direction while hearing the anticipatory bail plea of Manvir Singh, 31,in a murder case.

Manvir was booked in an FIR registered for murder on August 18, 2025 at a Dehlon police station under Ludhiana Police Commissionerate.

Senior Advocate Vinod Ghai, along with Advocate Arnav Ghai, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the case originated from a missing complaint dated August 18, 2025, filed by co-accused Sukhjit Singh regarding disappearance of Rupinder Kaur,72, who allegedly went to Delhi Airport to travel abroad but never returned. Initially, a missing report was registered. After she could not be traced, on the basis of secret information received on September 9, 2025, the investigating agency said Sukhjit had murdered Rupinder Kaur, destroyed evidence and attempted to conceal the crime. Thereafter, offences relating to murder and destruction of evidence were added, and Sukhjit was arrested.