‘Driver has duty of care, can’t lose control’: Delhi High Court backs Rs 1.70 crore payout

The Delhi High Court has upheld a Rs 1.70 crore compensation for the family of a road accident victim who was on the rear seat of a car that swerved to avoid a dog and crashed into a divider in 2014. The court held that the driver, who has to be in complete control of the vehicle, couldn’t be absolved of their duty of care.

Justice Anish Daya noted that the court was dealing with an interesting question of law, whether the driver of a vehicle could be held liable for negligence when an accident had taken place due to the “sudden appearance of a stray animal on the road” and the driver was in a dilemma due to the “agony of the moment”.

The man remained in coma after the accident in 2014 but succumbed to his injuries in 2020.

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“The driver has to be in complete control of the vehicle which, due to its mass and velocity, has a high momentum and, therefore, needs to be effectively controlled through steering and braking systems. A quick response time may be required in certain situations, and one cannot simply absolve drivers on the roads from that duty of care,” the October 5 read.

The high court was hearing the appeal filed by ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company against the May 2016 order of the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal, which had awarded Rs 1.70 crore in compensation to the man while he was in a coma.

Accident, 6 years of coma, death

The victim’s family claimed that Satish Chandra Gupta was travelling home to Chhattarpur from Dwarka on May 28, 2014, and was seated in the rear seat of the vehicle. Gupta was a director of Centrodorstroy India Pvt Ltd, which owned the vehicle.

When the car reached Vasant Kunj, near Chhattarpur Metro Station, the driver was said to have lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a divider. Gupta suffered grievous injuries and remained in a coma from the date of the accident until his death on August 22, 2020.

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Following the accident, his family filed a compensation claim before the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal, which awarded Rs 1.70 crore. The insurance company then challenged the award before the high court.

Justice Anish Dayal observed that drivers cannot simply be absolved of their duty of care in such situations, as this could “open a Pandora’s box of excuses” for negligent conduct. Justice Anish Dayal observed that drivers cannot simply be absolved of their duty of care in such situations, as this could “open a Pandora’s box of excuses” for negligent conduct.

The man was represented by advocate Naresh Gupta, who argued that the plea raised by the insurance company that the vehicle was driven by the injured claimant rather than the driver was “self-assumed and pure imagination” and contrary to the record.

The insurance company, through advocate Ishaan Chhaya, argued that attendant charges had been awarded twice by the tribunal. It also argued that Rs 33 lakh had been awarded towards future medical expenses and, since Gupta died on August 22, 2020, this amount should be refunded to the insurer.

Also Read | Calcutta High Court enhances compensation to Rs 1 crore for doctor killed in crash

‘Indian road users, unpredictability on road’

The court mentioned that road users in India have a propensity to take “sudden, unpredictable deviations” while travelling on the road, triggering alarming situations which a road user may be faced with.

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“This naturally triggers myriad unpredictable situations, which road users in India are often faced with. To avoid mishaps, this naturally requires faster reflexes, consistent alertness and presence of mind,” it added.

The high court further added that India has a huge number of motor accidents caused by various factors, including careless pedestrians, stray animals, aggressive drivers, overspeeding, drunken driving and lane indiscipline.

The court referred to road accident data presented by the Minister of Road Transport and Highways and observed, “A driver’s conduct could be negligent on various fronts, such as, driving at a speed where they could not control the vehicle, not paying enough attention to the road, or not having visual focus to be able to anticipate the danger much earlier. All these factors could contribute to a lack of reasonable care.”

The image shows road accidents in India classified by traffic rule violations, based on Ministry of Road Transport and Highways data for 2022 to July 2026.

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Road accidents classified according to traffic rule violations in India Road accidents classified according to traffic rule violations in India

The court also noted that the doctor who treated Gupta said he remained in a coma or unconscious state and could not be left without an attendant. The doctor advised the family to arrange for a qualified medical or nursing attendant for 24 hours.

Dismissing the insurance company’s appeal, the court directed it to deposit the remaining 50 per cent of the compensation with the Registrar General. The amount was to be released to Gupta’s wife.