Man dies 25 days after buying insurance policy, Punjab and Haryana High Court upholds Rs 14.22 lakh payout to wife

The Punjab and Haryana High Court found that the man died on April 25, 2018, while hearing the plea filed by the insurance company. (AI-generated image)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently upheld a Permanent Lok Adalat award in favour of the widow of a man who died within 25 days of obtaining a life insurance policy carrying a death benefit of Rs 14.22 lakh.

Justice Jagmohan Bansal noted that Bharti AXA Life Insurance Co Ltd. had alleged that the said policyholder concealed a pre-existing cancer diagnosis while obtaining the policy. However, the insurer failed to prove the allegation.

“Permanent Lok Adalat (PLA) has recorded findings to the effect that the insurer (man) failed to prove that the insured was suffering from cancer. In such circumstances, the impugned order cannot be disturbed,” the high court said in its May 19 order.