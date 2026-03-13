Family of man who died after falling off train berth entitled to compensation: Gujarat HC

4 min readVadodaraUpdated: Mar 13, 2026 09:54 PM IST
The Gujarat HC held that the law defined the liability of the Railways to pay compensation to passengers for injuries or death in any part of the railway premises and directed the Tribunal to decide afresh within eight weeks. (Source: File)
Stating that it “does not subscribe to the non-sensitive approach” of the Railway Claims Tribunal in dismissing the compensation claim by the family of a passenger who died after falling from an upper berth of an Express train, the Gujarat High Court (HC) on Friday ruled that the petitioner was “entitled to compensation”.
The HC held that the law defined the liability of the Railways to pay compensation to passengers for injuries or death in any part of the railway premises and directed the Tribunal to decide afresh within eight weeks.
A single bench of Justice J C Doshi of the Gujarat HC was hearing an appeal filed by the family of the deceased, Sadanand Brahmane, who succumbed to injuries after he fell off an upper berth to the floor of the train compartment on January 21, 2024. The family appealed against the August 2025 order of the Ahmedabad Bench of the Railway Claims Tribunal that rejected the claim of Rs 8 lakh and additional interest on the ground that the “incident took place within the train compartment does not fall within the untoward incident as defined in section 123(c) or section 124 of the Railway Claims Tribunal Act, 1987,” the HC order notes.
As per the facts of the case Brahmane was travelling from Bhusawal to Surat on January 31, 2024, when “due to sudden jerk and jolt in the train, the deceased was on the upper berth fell on the ground of the train and died later on in the private hospital”. The HC held that the Tribunal, “read in isolation” the two sections of the Act, to arrive at a conclusion that since the deceased fell within the train, he was not entitled to get any compensation.
Referring to a 2008 precedent of the Supreme Court in a similar case, the Gujarat HC order noted, that the Act had “in fact, widened the benefit of untoward accident and even if, the railway is not involved in untoward accident, the railway has been held liable to pay compensation if a passenger travelling in the railway suffers injury or death.”
Holding that the railway is liable to pay compensation to a passenger suffering injuries or death on any part of the premises, the HC order said, “…even if a person is in waiting hall, clock room or reservation or booking office or on any platform or any other place within the precincts of a railway station and received injury or suffered death, the railway is liable to pay compensation.”
Stating that the view taken by the Railway Claims Tribunal was “non-sensitive” and that the court had “restrained itself” from making more observations about the said order of the Tribunal, the order of the HC states, “…this Court does not subscribe to the non-sensitive approach of the learned Tribunal and rather deprecate such non-sensitive approach carried out by the learned Tribunal to negate the claim of a person, who admittedly, was travelling in the train and fell due to jerk and jolt in the train and received death… the present First Appeal is allowed and impugned judgment and order dated August 12, 2025, passed by the leaned Railway Claims Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench, Ahmedabad ….is hereby quashed and set aside.”
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The HC remanded back the case to the Tribunal to “be decided afresh keeping in mind the aforesaid observations” as well as the judgments of the SC in similar cases. The HC granted the Tribunal eight weeks time to complete the matter.
Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues.
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