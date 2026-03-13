Family of man who died after falling off train berth entitled to compensation: Gujarat HC

The Gujarat HC held that the law defined the liability of the Railways to pay compensation to passengers for injuries or death in any part of the railway premises and directed the Tribunal to decide afresh within eight weeks. (Source: File)

Stating that it “does not subscribe to the non-sensitive approach” of the Railway Claims Tribunal in dismissing the compensation claim by the family of a passenger who died after falling from an upper berth of an Express train, the Gujarat High Court (HC) on Friday ruled that the petitioner was “entitled to compensation”.

The HC held that the law defined the liability of the Railways to pay compensation to passengers for injuries or death in any part of the railway premises and directed the Tribunal to decide afresh within eight weeks.

A single bench of Justice J C Doshi of the Gujarat HC was hearing an appeal filed by the family of the deceased, Sadanand Brahmane, who succumbed to injuries after he fell off an upper berth to the floor of the train compartment on January 21, 2024. The family appealed against the August 2025 order of the Ahmedabad Bench of the Railway Claims Tribunal that rejected the claim of Rs 8 lakh and additional interest on the ground that the “incident took place within the train compartment does not fall within the untoward incident as defined in section 123(c) or section 124 of the Railway Claims Tribunal Act, 1987,” the HC order notes.