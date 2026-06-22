Man denied insurance sum after son’s brain cancer death wins Rs 60 lakh payout

The insurer repudiated the complainant’s claim in June 2023 on grounds of non-disclosure of material information regarding his son’s health and concealing his pre-existing disease. (AI-generated image)

The Karnal Consumer Commission has ordered Bharti AXA Life Insurance to pay Rs 60 lakh with 9 per cent interest, Rs 50,000 compensation, and Rs 22,000 litigation costs for wrongly rejecting a death claim after the complainant’s son succumbed to brain cancer and other complications in 2021.

A bench of president Jaswant Singh, Neeru Agarwal and Sarvjeet Kaur held that the insurer failed to prove concealment of a pre-existing illness and relied on an unsigned, incomplete proposal form.

“On perusal of the proposal, it reveals that the said proposal form does not bear the signature of the DLA (deceased life assured). The said proposal form also does not bear the signature and stamps of the opposite party with regard to acceptance of the same. Thus, it has been proved from the said proposal form that the opposite party intentionally and deliberately has withheld the actual proposal form filled and signed by the Disability Living Allowance (DLA),” the commission said on June 5.