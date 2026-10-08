Man delivered old mobile phone instead of new, wins Rs 1.06 lakh from e-commerce site

An Andhra Pradesh consumer commission recently held an e-commerce website liable for deficiency in service and ordered it to pay Rs 1.06 lakh to a man who had ordered a new mobile phone but allegedly received a used device instead.

President Gudla Tanuja and member Varri Krishna Murthy of the Visakhapatnam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission were hearing a plea filed by a man alleging that he had placed the order for the mobile phone on an e-commerce website.

“Since the answering opposite party (the e-commerce website) is instrumental in selling and delivering the defective product, it cannot claim immunity to escape from the consequences. Merely because the answering opposite party is the intermediary, it cannot claim remissions without discharging its obligations, since its services are not yeomen services and it will be charging commission for each and every transaction,” the September 30 order read.

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The commission further observed that it is the “bounden duty of the answering opposite party to ensure that the consumer should not suffer due to nefarious acts of the trader who are enlisted under the list of traders.”

The man claimed that he had placed an order for a mobile phone through the e-commerce website and paid Rs 1,145 for it. The man alleged that on December 12, 2024, when the mobile phone was delivered, he found that it was an “already used one” as it contained some contact numbers, photos, and videos.

The man said he had lodged a complaint with the customer care of the e-commerce website, which advised him to visit the service centre, where he was informed that the manufacturing of the mobile phone he had bought was stopped about two years ago.

The man also stated that the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number written on the back side of the packaging box and on the mobile was different. An IMEI number is a unique 15-digit code assigned to every mobile device to identify it on a cellular network.

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According to the man, no action was taken by the e-commerce website to refund the amount he paid. As a result, on April 17, 2025, he issued a legal notice to the e-commerce website but received no response and was forced to approach the district consumer commission.

‘Intermediary between buyer and seller’

Advocate Bhamidipati Ramesh Babu, representing the e-commerce website, argued that the website was only an e-platform acting as an intermediary between the seller and buyer, and its services were exempted under the Consumer Protection Act.

The counsel further stated that upon receiving the complaint, the website offered to pay the amount paid by the man, but he refused to accept the amount as he insisted on a compensation of Rs 10 lakh. The counsel urged that there was no deficiency of service on the website’s part, as they are neither manufacturers nor sellers of the product.

The trading company which supplied the phone did not appear before the commission, while advocate Boppa Sanjay Kumar appeared for the man.

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‘Found defective’

The district commission stated that even if the man had refused to accept the refund, the e-commerce website could credit the amount to his account. The commission further observed that the website made the man “seek legal path, sending legal notice and filing complaint before the commission.”

The commission held that the inaction on the part of the website in “rendering service, refunding the amount when the product delivered to the complainant (the man) was found to be defective, certainly falls under the definition of ‘deficiency in service‘.”

Accordingly, it ordered the e-commerce website and the trading company which supplied the phone to refund Rs 1,145 to the man, along with Rs 1 lakh as compensation for agony suffered by him. The man was also awarded Rs 5,000 as costs.

Takeaway

The ruling establishes the obligation of e-commerce websites to ensure the delivery of proper products and that the concerns of the consumers must not be ignored, causing them unnecessary inconvenience.

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For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Andhra Pradesh: 1800-11-4000) and Union territories or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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