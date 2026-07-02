Man claims son not mine, wife ‘adulterous’, court says too late for DNA test, child 24 now

4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 2, 2026 10:57 AM IST
In a matrimonial battle, the Jharkhand High Court has rejected the plea of a man who sought a DNA test claiming that his wife was in an adulterous relationship when she conceived “their” child. Rejecting the request, the court noted that the child was now a 24-year-old man.
Justice Anubha Rawat Choudhary dismissed the husband’s plea challenging a trial court’s order that had rejected his plea for a DNA test of the child in a pending divorce case based on allegations of adultery.
“Now the child has attained the age of about 24 years and the child who has now become an adult cannot be forced to be subjected to DNA test,” the order dated June 29 read. The court further held that no adverse inference can be drawn against the mother if the child refuses a DNA test.
The husband claimed that after his marriage in 2000, he left for Surat in 2001 for work and returned only in May 2002, when he allegedly found his wife in an advanced stage of pregnancy. According to him, a village panchayat was convened where the wife and her parents admitted her alleged adulterous relationship. The child was born in 2002.
The divorce plea was filed in 2008, and after the examination of four witnesses, the husband moved an application in 2010 seeking a DNA test of the child to establish his allegation of adultery. The trial court rejected the plea.
Justice Anubha Rawat Choudhary said that in case of a minor, the consent for getting a DNA test could be obtained from the natural guardian.
Although the petitioner charged the wife, the court observed that the alleged illegitimate child was not made a party in the matter, and the husband failed to substantiate his claim of non-access to the wife during the period that she conceived. Feeling aggrieved by the order, the husband moved the high court.
He argued that in a divorce petition based on adultery, the child was not a necessary party and relied on judicial precedents permitting DNA testing. The wife opposed the plea, contending that the husband had never pleaded “non-access” in his divorce petition.
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Can’t compel a major: Court
- The high court noted that during the proceedings before the trial court, the child was a minor but now he had attained majority. In case of a minor, the consent for getting a DNA test will naturally be taken care of by the natural guardian
- However, the child had become a major of about 24 years and cannot be compelled to give a DNA test. The trial court rightly dismissed the petition seeking examination of the child for DNA test.
- The court observed that the mother, having lost the right to represent the child as the guardian, neither has any right to give consent to a DNA test of the child nor has any means to enforce such an order of a DNA test, if passed by the court.
- The trial court rightly recorded that “access” does not only mean an actual marital intercourse, but also opportunity for sexual intercourse between the parties, which the plaintiff has failed to prove that he lacked.
Plea dismissed
The court, therefore, dismissed the plea, while also noting that despite the child attaining majority, the husband had not taken steps to implead him as a party. It added that the child’s legitimacy cannot be doubted merely based on probabilities or suspicions.