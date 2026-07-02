Man claims son not mine, wife ‘adulterous’, court says too late for DNA test, child 24 now

The Jharkhand High Court observed that the parent neither had any right to give consent to a DNA test of the adult child nor had any means to enforce such an order of a DNA test. (AI-generated image)

In a matrimonial battle, the Jharkhand High Court has rejected the plea of a man who sought a DNA test claiming that his wife was in an adulterous relationship when she conceived “their” child. Rejecting the request, the court noted that the child was now a 24-year-old man.

Justice Anubha Rawat Choudhary dismissed the husband’s plea challenging a trial court’s order that had rejected his plea for a DNA test of the child in a pending divorce case based on allegations of adultery.

“Now the child has attained the age of about 24 years and the child who has now become an adult cannot be forced to be subjected to DNA test,” the order dated June 29 read. The court further held that no adverse inference can be drawn against the mother if the child refuses a DNA test.