Man claims CIBIL score damage over credit card dues, bank ordered to pay Rs 60,000

A Chhattisgarh District Consumer Commission has directed a private bank to pay Rs 60,000 to a credit cardholder after finding a deficiency in service over disputed charges and its refusal to accept a cheque issued under protest to settle the dues.

A bench of president Dakeshwar Prasad Sharma and members Nirupama Pradhan and Anil Kumar Agnihotri was dealing with a plea of a man who alleged that despite making regular payments, the bank continued to levy incorrect late payment charges, finance charges, interest, taxes, and other fees.

In its October 28 order, the commission said, “The complainant’s CIBIL score was 616 in 2019 and increased to 800 in 2026. However, since the credit card balance was outstanding, the basis on which the score was raised to 800 remains questionable. This raises doubts regarding the opposite party’s actions. The opposite party has committed a deficiency in service and adopted an unfair trade practice towards the complainant.”

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The commission observed that the bank, being the provider of credit card services, was responsible for ensuring that charges levied on the cardholder’s account were properly calculated and clearly explained. It said that if a customer raised doubts over the calculation of charges, the bank had a “moral responsibility” to explain the entries transparently.

Complainant alleges CIBIL score damage

The complainant approached the commission alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practices by the bank over disputed charges on his credit card. According to the complaint, he held a credit card and claimed that despite making regular payments, the bank continued to levy allegedly incorrect late payment charges, finance charges, interest, taxes, and other fees. He alleged that the bank had failed to properly adjust the payments made by him and continued to demand an outstanding amount of Rs 19,940.

He further alleged that when he sought an explanation for the disputed amount, the bank threatened to report his account to credit information agencies, which would adversely affect his credit score. He claimed that the bank’s actions had damaged his CIBIL score and affected his ability to obtain financial facilities.

He claimed that, in an attempt to settle the dispute, he issued a cheque of Rs 19,940 under protest in 2016. However, he alleged that the bank refused to accept the cheque. He then sent it through registered post, but the envelope was returned.

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The bank argued that it calculated the outstanding amount in accordance with the credit card agreement and its applicable terms and conditions. It also argued that the complaint was time-barred and that the parties were debtor and creditor, making the dispute unsuitable for consumer proceedings.

Bank refused cheque offered under protest: Order

The commission noted that while the bank maintained that the disputed amount had been calculated in accordance with the credit card’s terms and conditions, the complainant had attempted to settle the outstanding amount of Rs 19,940 by issuing a cheque under protest in June, 2016. However, the bank refused to accept the cheque.

The commission observed that the bank’s refusal to accept the payment and its failure to resolve the dispute indicated a lack of interest in settling the matter.

The commission noted that the complainant’s credit score had later improved, but questioned the basis on which the score had changed. It nevertheless held that the bank’s actions amounted to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

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Takeaway

The ruling underscored that banks must transparently explain disputed credit card charges and cannot ignore customers’ attempts to settle outstanding dues. It highlights their accountability for handling payment disputes fairly, particularly when their actions risk affecting a cardholder’s credit score.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Chhattisgarh helpline: 1800-233-3663) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.