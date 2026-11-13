Man cancels son’s wedding venue 4 months early, resort told to refund Rs 1.89 lakh

The Haryana State Commission has upheld an order directing the resort to refund Rs 1.89 lakh and pay Rs 15,000 as compensation and litigation costs to a man who cancelled his son’s wedding venue booking nearly four months before the scheduled date but was denied his money. The commission observed that no one would postpone or cancel a happy family occasion without unforeseen circumstances.

President S P Sood and member Manjula observed that the groom’s family booked the marriage palace in February 2019 but cancelled it in June 2019, around four months before the wedding scheduled for October 2019.

In its September 22 order, the commission said, “As per normal human conduct, no sane person would ever like to delay or postpone any happy occasion in his family without any reasonable and unforeseen circumstances. So going by the normal circumstances, the respondent (groom’s family)must have been compelled to delay or cancel the plan of marriage of his son.”

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The order further noted the photographs of the palace produced by the groom’s family for the date of booking of said palace clearly reflecting that some other program or function was being organised there. “Thus, due to cancellation of booking of 13.10.2019 by respondent (groom’s family), appellant (resort) did not suffer any loss,” the commission said.

Wedding booking cancelled, but no refund

The complainant booked a marriage palace for his son’s marriage to be held on October 13, 2019 and paid Rs 10,000 on February 27, 2019, Rs 2 lakh on March 10, 2019, i.e. total amount of Rs.2.10 lakh as advance against the said booking.

At the time of booking, the manager assured that if the complainant cancels the booking due to some reason well in time prior to the proposed date, then the full booking amount will be refunded.

On June 24, 2019, he visited the said marriage palace personally and cancelled the said booking due to some unavoidable circumstances and asked for a refund of the amount, but the person concerned at the place lingered on the matter on one pretext or the other.

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On August 23, 2019, the complainant sent an email requesting the person to refund the booking amount as he cancelled the booking of the marriage palace well in time, about 3 months and 15 days before the proposed date, but the person concerned neither replied to the same nor refunded the booking amount.

On September 16, 2019, he served a legal notice to the person concerned, which was not replied to by the opposite party. So, the act and conduct of the person amounts to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on their part.

The person representing the marriage palace contended that the complainant was clearly appraised that no refund shall be made in case of cancellation of booking, as there was no provision for the refund of advance amount.

It was also made clear to the complainant that the marriage palace will suffer a huge loss in case of cancellation of booking due to the heavy marriage season. So, there was no deficiency in services on their part; rather, it reserved its right to take appropriate legal action against the complainant to recover the loss suffered by the Hotel Management due to cancellation of the booking by him.

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District commission’s order upheld

The State Commission upheld the District Court’s order and directed the resort to refund the amount of Rs.1.89 lakh along with Rs. 15,000 as compensation and litigation expenses.

It also held that the statutory amount of Rs.25,005 deposited by the groom’s family at the time of filing of this appeal be refunded to them, after due identification and verification in accordance with rules.

Takeaway

This ruling highlights that if you cancel a hotel or wedding venue booking, a non-refundable clause does not automatically mean the hotel can keep the entire advance. In this case, the commission considered the timing of the cancellation and the hotel’s failure to provide evidence for its claimed loss.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Haryana: 1800-180-2087) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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