Man misses bus journey after last-minute boarding point change, wins Rs 10,000 payout

The Pnaipat Consumer Commission ordered a travel operator to pay Rs 10,000 compensation after a passenger missed the journey that he booked from Redbus due to a last-minute change in the boarding point from Khatu Shyam Ji to Ringas, 30 km away.

A bench of president R K Dogra and members Rekha Chaudhary and Vineet Kaushik held the bus operator deficient in service, while absolving RedBus of liability as merely a ticket-booking platform.

“On the date of travel, the complainant contacted the answering respondents through the customer support service regarding a change in boarding point; however, since the complainant did not reply to the query of the customer support agent and was further unable to explain his query, the respondents were unable to provide any resolution to the complainant,” the commission said in its June 8 order.