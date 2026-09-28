Andhra family falls ill after eating Rs 260 ice cream with no date label, gets Rs 18,000

Ice cream without batch number led to a consumer complaint in Guntur, where the commission found the labelling a violation and unfair trade practice.

Written by: Somya Panwar
4 min readNew DelhiSep 28, 2026 03:55 PM IST
Guntur Consumer Forum, Legal Metrology Act, Jyothi Food ice cream compensation, consumer rights India, unfair trade practice, mandatory batch number packaging, National Consumer Helpline 1915, Andhra Pradesh consumer dispute, food packaging regulations, Guntur District Consumer Commission order, consumer newsThe man bought six butter-scotch and three vanilla cone ice creams for Rs 260, and later, he and his family consumed the ice creams and later experienced drowsiness, vomiting and loose motions.
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An  Andhra Pradesh District Consumer Commission has directed an ice-cream manufacturer to pay Rs 15,000 in compensation and Rs 3,000 in costs after a consumer bought nine ice creams for Rs 260 and alleged that he and his family fell ill after eating them. The commission found that the packs, sold without batch numbers and manufacturing dates, were a “clear violation” of the Legal Metrology Act and an “unfair trade practice”.

President Vajrala V L Narasimha and members K Vijaya Lakshmi and G Punna Reddy observed that, as per the Legal Metrology Act, all products sold in package form shall contain the MRP, batch number, manufacturing date, and expiry date, which is a clear violation of the provisions of the Legal Metrology Act.

“The complainant that they suffered from Ill health after consuming the ice-creams and were treated by an RMP doctor, but however, the complainant failed to produce any prescription to establish that they suffered from ill health,” the August 31 order said.

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The order added, “The opposite party sold the ice-creams in package form without batch number, manufacturing date, amounts to unfair trade practice.”

Nine ice creams, Rs 260 and a complaint

On December 31, 2023, Chigurupati Trinadh bought six butter-scotch and three vanilla cone ice creams for Rs 260. He and his family consumed the ice creams and later experienced drowsiness, vomiting and loose motions. A local doctor allegedly told them it was food poisoning.

Trinadh then checked the ice-cream packets and found that they did not mention the manufacturing date or batch number. He approached the manufacturer, Jyothi Food, but was allegedly given an evasive reply. 

He contended that selling the product without mentioning the manufacturing date amounts to unfair trade practice and that he and his family members fell ill due to consuming ice-creams; hence, he claimed damages of Rs 1 lakh towards deficiency of service and false labelling and Rs 25,000 towards mental agony.

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Commission awards Rs 18,000 

The manufacturer denied Trinadh’s averments and said that the retailer, who sold the product, had been carrying on business for 15 years and had 200 distributors and thousands of customers who are consuming ice-creams manufactured by them, and there is no complaint about unfair trade practice till now.

The manufacturer alleged that Trinadh had earlier approached them for a job, but they refused to hire them afte rlearning about his affair with a woman working in the company. They claimed that he threatened them and later filed a false complaint with the Weights and Measures Department. The manufacturer denied any deficiency of service on their part and sought dismissal of the complaint.

The commission said that the complaint is allowed in part by directing the manufacturer to pay Rs 15,000 towards compensation for deficiency of service and mental agony and Rs 3,000 towards costs to the complainant. 

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Takeaway

The ruling highlights that the manufacturer cannot sell the ice-creams in package form without a batch number or manufacturing date, as it is a clear violation of the provisions of the Legal Metrology Act and amounts to unfair trade practice.

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For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Andhra Pradesh: 1800-425-0082 ) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.  

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Somya Panwar
Somya Panwar
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Somya Panwar is a legal journalist at The Indian Express (Digital), where she covers the various High Courts across the country and the Supreme Court of India. Her writing is driven by a deep interest in how law influences society, particularly in areas of gender, feminism, and women’s rights. She is especially drawn to stories that examine questions of equality, autonomy, and social justice through the lens of the courts. Her work aims to make complex legal developments accessible, contextual, and relevant to everyday readers, with a focus on explaining what court decisions mean beyond legal jargon and how they shape public life. Alongside reporting, she manages the social media presence for Indian Express Legal, where she designs and curates posts using her understanding of digital trends, audience behaviour, and visual communication. Combining legal insight with strategic content design, she works on building engagement and expanding the desk’s digital reach. Somya holds a B.A. LL.B and a Master’s degree in Journalism. Before moving fully into media, she gained experience in litigation and briefly worked in corporate, giving her reporting a strong foundation. ... Read More

 

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