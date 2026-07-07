Man booked for murder after polygraph test despite initial clean chit, court grants bail

The Punjab and Haryana High Court observed that the co-accused had already been granted bail and that the trial was unlikely to conclude in the near future. (AI-generated image)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently granted bail to a man accused of murder, observing that he was initially found innocent during the investigation but was later implicated primarily based on a polygraph test, raising issues that must be decided during the trial.

Justice H S Grewal was hearing a bail petition filed by an accused who had been in custody for more than a year in connection with the alleged murder of a man named Raju.

“In view of the above submissions made by learned counsel for the parties and keeping in view the fact that the petitioner being eventually found innocent in the proceedings and being roped in solely on the basis of the result of the polygraph test…give rise to arguable issues to be determined during the course of the trial,” the July 3 order read.