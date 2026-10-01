Man denied boarding over name mismatch, airline, travel company told to pay Rs 78,920

A Bengaluru consumer commission recently directed a travel company and an airline to jointly pay Rs 78,920 to a passenger who was denied boarding on a return flight from Newark to Delhi over an alleged discrepancy in his name.

A bench comprising in-charge President V Anuradha and members H Janardhan and Sharavathi S M observed that the act of the opposite parties in withholding the refund amounted to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

“…while the same ticket, same PNR, same passenger’s, with just a date change cleared immigration and went to the US on 8/6/2024 from Delhi with the same ticket, one of them was denied boarding in the return because of an internal error in the opposite party no 2 (airline) counter’s guest list that clearly a wrong name entry. Thereby, the act of the opposite party amounts to clear deficiency in service,” the order read.