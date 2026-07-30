Man arrested on ‘forged’ warrant: Orissa High Court orders Rs 30,000 compensation, probe

Following an earlier direction by the high court, the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate Court in Bhubaneswar submitted a report stating that it had issued no such warrant. (AI-generated image)

The Orissa High Court recently directed the payment of Rs 30,000 compensation to a man who was illegally arrested and detained on the basis of a forged non-bailable warrant (NBW). The court also directed the sub-divisional judicial magistrate, Bhubaneswar, to conduct an inquiry into how the forged warrant was issued and take appropriate action.

Justice R K Pattanaik passed the order on July 23 while hearing a plea filed by the man, who alleged that he was illegally arrested, detained, tortured and assaulted by the police after a false warrant was executed against him.

“This Court is also of the view that opposite party No.2 (DCP Cuttack) is to be directed to conduct a threadbare enquiry into the arrest of the petitioner on the basis of non bailable warrant of arrest received by the PS concerned with the counterfeit seal of the Court thereon with a decision at the end followed by action in accordance with law,” the order read.