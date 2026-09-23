‘A man after death can’t be divorced’: Court ends husband’s 8-year-old divorce appeal

The Himachal Pradesh High Court noted that the man had initially sought divorce from his wife on the grounds of cruelty and desertion. (AI-generated image)

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has disposed of an eight-year-old divorce appeal after the man who had filed it died while the case was pending, holding that a man after his death cannot be divorced or get a decree of divorce and that his personal right to seek divorce ended with his death.

Justice Bipin Chander Negi noted that the man had initially sought divorce from his wife on the grounds of cruelty and desertion, but his petition was dismissed. He then challenged the decision before the high court in 2018. The matter was previously sent into mediation in July 2025.

The late man’s lawyer placed on record the death certificate of the man, which mentioned that the husband died on December 19, 2025. The court held that after his death, there could be no decree dissolving the marriage, as the right to seek divorce was “personal” to him and did not pass to his legal heirs.