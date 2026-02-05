Mamata’s day in Supreme Court: ‘Bengal bulldozed… SIR for deletion’

Making short interventions, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee — who had filed a writ petition in her personal capacity under Article 32 of the Constitution for violation of fundamental rights — alleged that the Election Commission was “targeting” her state and “bulldozing” its people.

Written by: Ananthakrishnan G, Apurva Vishwanath
7 min readNew DelhiFeb 5, 2026 05:30 AM IST
Mamata Banerjee’s day in Supreme Court: ‘Bengal bulldozed... SIR for deletion’West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in New Delhi. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)
On Wednesday, lawyers and mediapersons jostled for space in the Supreme Court’s Courtroom 1, and the corridor outside, to witness an unusual hearing — a sitting Chief Minister making submissions before the apex court, challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

Prior to appearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Banerjee sat quietly for about three hours, waiting for her turn in the crowded visitors’ gallery in Courtroom 1. Her day in court began at 10.05 am as her vehicle drove through the front gates of the Supreme Court. Security had been beefed up in anticipation, as a gate pass in her name was made, confirming her presence.

Although her vehicle was parked right next to the stairs leading up to the CJI’s Courtroom 1, Banerjee chose to take the staircase on the side, allowing a longer walk through the court corridors. She greeted lawyers and slipped into the visitors’ gallery, rather than immediately taking a front‑row seat.

At 12:50 pm, barely minutes before the Court usually breaks for lunch, West Bengal’s legal team mentioned the case to the CJI. “Item number 37 is Madam Mamata’s,” the CJI said, adding that the case would be heard in a few minutes.

Senior Advocate Shyam Divan, who appeared for the state government, began the arguments and said that several logical discrepancies in the draft list are due to differences in the translation of names from Bengali to English. The 2003 voter list is in Bengali, which is being translated to English for the current revision. Lawyers cited examples of spelling variations such as “Dutta” versus “Datta”.

As Justice Joymalya Bagchi, who, along with Justice Vipul M Pancholi, was part of the bench, explained the Bengali pronunciation to his colleagues, Banerjee made her first intervention.

“May I explain, Sir? I come from that region,” she said.

“Can there be any doubt about that?” the CJI responded, in a lighter vein. The banter broke the ice, and Banerjee then made specific arguments about the case. She spoke of “justice crying behind the door” of ordinary voters left out due to mismatch in their names, and cited examples of daughters shifting to their in‑laws’ homes, families being deleted from the rolls after moving house.

“What was the hurry to do what takes two years, only within three months,” she said and urged the bench to “save democracy”. She contended that the poll body had appointed micro-observers from BJP-ruled states “to bulldoze the Bengali people”.

The bench issued notice to the ECI on her petition and posted the matter for hearing on February 9.

On a request made by the Commission and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the Court directed that the matter be taken up along with another petition in which the poll body, in a counter affidavit, has highlighted “hostilities” faced by its officials in West Bengal.

Explaining why she had filed the petition, Banerjee told the Court: “We are not getting justice. We have written six letters to ECI, including all details, but no reply.” She added that she was not fighting for her party.

When Banerjee’s submissions shifted to political rhetoric — she asked “why not Assam” for a special revision — the CJI said: “Every problem has a solution. So we must look to the solution to ensure that no innocent citizen is left out…”

“You will not plead for those who have been removed on grounds like migration etc, but the genuine persons must remain. Among the genuine persons, one of the issues which Divan raised, and we are thankful to you also, is that in your petition, this issue has been raised, that because of the local dialect…mismatches happen. They will have to find a solution. They will not like to run away from the responsibility that by virtue of this kind of mistake, the genuine and bona fide persons must not be excluded,” he said.

The CJI asked the poll panel to instruct officials to be more sensitive while issuing notices on grounds of minor discrepancies such as mismatch in the spelling of names.

The CM’s language was sharp — she referred to the Election Commission as the “WhatsApp Commission”, accused it of targeting West Bengal on the eve of elections, and claimed that “their SIR process is only for deletion, not for inclusion.”

“And more than 100 people died. Can you imagine? BLOs died and they have written a letter that the CEO is responsible for my suicide. So many BLOs died. And also more than 150 people died, and so many are hospitalised, because of the harassment of the people. Because Bengal is targeted,” she said. Raising her pitch, she asked, “Sir, you tell me, why not Assam? Why not Assam?…Why not North East?”

Senior Advocate D S Naidu, appearing for the ECI, said he had not been served a copy of the petition and was clueless about the grievance.

Banerjee also accused the Commission of violating the SC’s orders. “We are happy that this court gave order that Aadhaar card will be one of the included documents, But they said no. In other states, domicile certificate is allowed, family register card is allowed, government housing card is allowed, health card is allowed, caste certificate is allowed. They only targeted Bengal on the eve of elections… After 24 years, what was the hurry to do… what takes two years, only within three months. Even when the festival season is there, when the harvest season is there, when people are not in a mood to be in the city, they are outside, they are travelling, at that time they have issued all these notices,” she said.

The CJI said the Court had reserved its decision on petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the SIR process and, therefore, would not be able to comment on her statements on Aadhaar. “SIR matter was being argued before us for the last two months. And we have reserved our judgment. Therefore, we are not in a position to comment on the credibility, credence, or the extent of the Aadhaar card,” he said.

Ananthakrishnan G. is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express. He has been in the field for over 23 years, kicking off his journalism career as a freelancer in the late nineties with bylines in The Hindu. A graduate in law, he practised in the District judiciary in Kerala for about two years before switching to journalism. His first permanent assignment was with The Press Trust of India in Delhi where he was assigned to cover the lower courts and various commissions of inquiry. He reported from the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India during his first stint with The Indian Express in 2005-2006. Currently, in his second stint with The Indian Express, he reports from the Supreme Court and writes on topics related to law and the administration of justice. Legal reporting is his forte though he has extensive experience in political and community reporting too, having spent a decade as Kerala state correspondent, The Times of India and The Telegraph. He is a stickler for facts and has several impactful stories to his credit. ... Read More

