Mamata Banerjee vs ECI West Bengal SIR Hearing LIVE: CM likely to argue her case today in SC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to appear before the Supreme Court today, seeking permission to personally argue her petition challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being undertaken by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The matter will be heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi.

Story continues below this ad Banerjee has moved an interlocutory application seeking leave to address the court in person and will be present in the court number 1 along with her legal team, as confirmed by a gate pass issued in her name. Banerjee had earlier approached the apex court under Article 32 of the Constitution, assailing the SIR exercise. Live Updates Feb 4, 2026 10:12 AM IST Mamata Banerjee v. EC West Bengal SIR Hearing LIVE: CM's plea Additionally, she has sought directions restraining electoral authorities from calling voters for hearings in cases involving name mismatches or spelling variations classified as “logical discrepancies”, urging that such corrections be made suo motu on the basis of available records. Feb 4, 2026 10:04 AM IST Mamata Banerjee v. EC West Bengal SIR Hearing LIVE: CM's plea In her petition, Banerjee has sought the quashing of various directions and instructions issued by the ECI. She has also prayed that the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections be conducted on the basis of the existing electoral rolls, and not on rolls revised pursuant to the SIR. Feb 4, 2026 09:59 AM IST Mamata Banerjee v. EC West Bengal SIR Hearing LIVE: CM's law degree Banerjee holds a law degree from Jogesh Chandra Choudhury College of Law, Calcutta, and last practised as an advocate in 2003. Feb 4, 2026 09:54 AM IST Mamata Banerjee v. EC West Bengal SIR Hearing LIVE: Mamata Banerjee is likely to appear Nearly a month ago, Mamata had said that she would move the Supreme Court “as an ordinary citizen” to protect the democratic rights of citizens. At the Gangasagar rally in South 24 Parganas district, the chief minister had said that she would seek special permission to appear before the Supreme Court. “If necessary, I will go to the Supreme Court and plead for the people. I will speak for the people,” she said.

