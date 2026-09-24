Mamata Banerjee TMC Symbol Case LIVE: Supreme Court to hear plea against ECI freeze

Mamata Banerjee had earlier sought urgent hearing of her plea before the Supreme Court.

TMC Symbol Freeze Case Hearing LIVE: The Supreme Court on Thursday will hear Mamata Banerjee’s plea challenging the Election Commission of India’s interim decision to freeze the name All India Trinamool Congress and its election symbol ‘Flowers & Grass’ amid the factional feud within the party. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana will hear the matter.

The Election Commission on September 18 ordered a freeze on the name and election symbol of Trinamool Congress and directed the two rival factions to select new names and symbols until the dispute is resolved. The poll body’s decision came 10 days after it announced the bypolls for which both the factions, led by Mamata Banerjee and Arup Roy, nominated candidates. The Banerjee-led faction is now contesting the election on a footballer symbol and the rebel camp on an envelope symbol.

Live Updates Sep 24, 2026 10:40 AM IST Mamata Banerjee TMC Symbol Case LIVE: EC's order The Election Commission on September 18 ordered a freeze on the name and election symbol of Trinamool Congress and directed the two rival factions to select new names and symbols until the dispute is resolved. “On due consideration of the totality of information available on record… the Commission is of the opinion that there are two rival groups in the All India Trinamool Congress, one led by Ms Mamata Banerjee and the other led by Shri Arup Roy, and each group is now claiming to be the party and therefore the matter requires a substantive determination by the Commission under Para 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation & Allotment) Order 1968,” the Election Commission order said. Sep 24, 2026 10:18 AM IST Mamata Banerjee TMC Symbol Case LIVE: Supreme Court to hear plea today Earlier, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Banerjee, had sought urgent listing of the matter. Sibal took exception to the Election Commission’s decision and said it was taken after the bypolls in two Assembly constituencies in West Bengal — Nandigram and Rejinagar — were announced. Sep 24, 2026 10:16 AM IST Mamata Banerjee TMC Symbol Case LIVE: Supreme Court to hear plea today A three judge bench headed by CJI Surya Kant will shortly hear Mamata Banerjee’s plea challenging the Election Commission of India’s interim decision to freeze the name All India Trinamool Congress and its election symbol ‘Flowers & Grass’ amid the factional feud within the party.

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